BETTENDORF -- The football showdown between top five teams in Class 4A lived up to the billing ... and then some.
In a game that featured four lead changes, a 60-minute weather delay, crushing hits and many big plays, No. 3 Cedar Falls had the final say with a 35-32 win over No. 5 Bettendorf at TouVelle Stadium on Friday night.
“We didn’t play perfect, but this is a huge stepping stone and confidence boost into next week and the rest of the season,” Cedar Falls quarterback Cael Loecher said. “If we can hang with these guys on the road, in a game like this, we can hang with anybody.”
Cedar Falls, last year's state runner-up in, tallied two touchdowns after the weather delay to overcome a three-point deficit and beat Bettendorf in a one-possession game for the second consecutive year.
Despite graduating all-staters Logan Wolfe and Jack Campbell along with its entire offensive line, Cedar Falls has knocked off back-to-back top-10 opponents.
“These kids have grown up a little bit the last two weeks,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “We got hit in the mouth a few times last week (by Ankeny) and then you come here and play a very good Bettendorf team.
“We’re making strides.”
Bettendorf tailback Harrison Bey-Buie rushed for four touchdowns and quarterback Joe Byrne completed 14 of 25 passes for a season-high 190 yards.
Still, it wasn't enough.
The Bulldogs turned the ball over twice and gave up five pass plays of 20 yards or more.
Cedar Falls connected on touchdown passes of 46 and 44 yards to Daniel Hutchins. The second strike gave the Tigers a 21-17 lead in the third quarter.
“We did a lot of good things and looked really good on defense at times, but you can’t have breakdowns against that kind of team,” Bettendorf coach Aaron Wiley said. “You can’t give up vertical balls for touchdowns.
“We have athletic kids back there, but we’ve got to get better with our technique.”
Bettendorf was forced to punt on its ensuing possession, but Cedar Falls fumbled the return and Jacob Ripple recovered at the Tigers' 21-yard line.
You have free articles remaining.
Five plays later, Bey-Buie plowed in from a yard out to give the Bulldogs the lead. The 205-pound senior has 14 rushing touchdowns in four games.
The game was halted in the final minute of the third quarter because of lightning.
Cedar Falls came out inspired when play resumed.
“Being in the locker room and talking, we had good, positive thoughts,” Loecher said. “We executed three plays we talked about in the locker room.”
Cedar Falls forced a three-and-out and then took the lead for good on a seven-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Campbell.
Caiden Barnett came up with an interception for the Tigers on the Bulldogs' next possession. Cedar Falls capitalized on the short field as Ryan Ostrich scored from two yards out to make it a 35-24 advantage.
“We made a few changes in what we were doing scheme-wise,” Remmert said. “We went to more of a traditional pro-style set and did some good things with that and got the ball moving.
“It was good for our kids because you never know what will happen after an hour delay.”
Bettendorf didn't go quietly.
Set up by a 20-yard run from Byrne and 29-yard pass to Oliver Bakeris, the Bulldogs responded with Bey-Buie's fourth touchdown of the night. Byrne converted the two-point conversion to draw them within three.
Cedar Falls converted three first downs to run out the final 3:42.
Loecher rolled out on third-and-nine to pick up 14 yards with less than two minutes remaining to seal the win. He threw for a season-high 251 yards and three scores.
“When coach puts the ball in your hands, you’ve got to go make the play and end the game,” Loecher said. “It was just excitement and joy. We achieved a big goal.
“To come out on top in this one, that’s looking great for the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.