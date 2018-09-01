CEDAR FALLS -- When Cedar Falls quarterback Cael Loecher sees an opening, his eyes light up.
And so does the scoreboard.
Loecher passed for 191 yards and three touchdowns to power the Class 4A No. 5 Tigers past Iowa City High 47-0 on Friday night at the UNI-Dome.
Cedar Falls (2-0) overcame a slow start before striking for 20 second-quarter points.
Loecher delivered a 19-yard scoring pass to Northern Iowa recruit Logan Wolf before lofting a perfect, 44-yard TD connection to Jackson Frericks with just eight seconds left in the half.
“All we had to do was relax out there,” Loecher said. “We were playing way too fast at the beginning of the game and we just had to calm down. Once we slowed everything down, we started clicking and they couldn’t stop us. Everything started to open up and we liked what we saw.”
Sam Gary added a 10-yard scoring run and Matthew Cook booted a pair of field goals to boost Cedar Falls to a 26-0 halftime lead.
Loecher added to the lead by firing a pinpoint, 20-yard touchdown pass to Wolf in the back corner of the end zone to open the third quarter.
Loecher, a 6-foot-5 junior, was an efficient 10 of 14 passing in the lopsided win.
“Cael got better,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “He missed his first throw, but he stuck in there and composure-wise did some really good things. He did a great job stepping up in the pocket and running our two-minute drill at the end of the first half. He’s only going to get better. It was his second varsity game and he will keep improving.”
The Tigers also rushed for 195 yards, including 87 by Gary.
Cedar Falls once again was superb defensively, pitching its second straight shutout while intercepting five City High passes.
“Our defense was really strong again for us,” Remmert said. “City High came out strong and we knew they would battle us. We did a great job forcing turnovers.”
Tigers linebacker Jack Campbell, a University of Iowa recruit, was all over the field. He recorded 11 tackles in the game.
“Jack’s been a real good leader for us,” Remmert said. “He sets the tempo with his style of play. He’s going to come downhill and come with a lot of force. He’s done a great job leading some younger players up front and in the secondary who haven’t started a lot of games.”
Iowa City High (1-1) was limited to just 152 total yards in the non-district matchup.
The versatile Wolf had an excellent all-around game for Cedar Falls. He had 95 yards receiving and 56 yards rushing.
“Logan is an amazing player,” Loecher said. “He’s really good – you throw the ball to him and you know he’s going to catch it. It’s so easy when you have him to throw to.”
