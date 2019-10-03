CEDAR RAPIDS — Time stood still for Cedar Falls’ football team six days ago when defensive back Jibreel Baily made a game-saving recovery tackle and end Collin Bohnenkamp led the charge on a goal-line stand to escape with a district-opening win over Dubuque Hempstead.
Lesson learned.
The clock belonged to the Tigers Thursday night as Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked Cedar Falls secured a convincing 28-0 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson inside Kingston Stadium.
Cedar Falls (6-0, 2-0 district) held possession for more than 32 of the game’s 48 minutes, and Jefferson (3-3, 1-1) never managed to advance the ball past the Tigers’ 38 with its triple-option attack. In total, the Tigers outgained Jefferson 392-128 yards with Cedar Falls running 40 more plays.
“We learned you’ve got to play every play,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said, addressing the response to last week’s 21-17 close call.
As rain moved a pair of practices indoors on this shortened week, the Tiger defenders were ready for the unique challenge posed by Jefferson’s triple-option attack. Bohnenkamp led the charge, playing a role in seven tackles with a sack. Fellow defensive lineman Logan Clements participated in six hits and Jakob Weichers added a key first-half sack within a defensive line that tormented the J-Hawks.
Jefferson had multiple players go down with injuries during the game, including quarterback Jacob Coyle and running back Ezeki Leggins.
“I thought our defense did a pretty good job of adjusting to it,” Remmert said of Jefferson’s option offense. “That’s not something we see all the time. It’s assignment football and you do your job only. Our kids defensively did that and ran to the ball really well.”
On offense, Cedar Falls’ first-team unit reached the red zone on its seven drives and came away with four touchdowns. A fourth-down stop, a missed field goal and an end zone interception kept the score closer than this game truly felt.
In addition to several lengthy drives, Cedar Falls ran an efficient 57-yard, two-minute drill resulting in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cael Loecher to Trayton Campbell with 15 seconds left until halftime.
Loecher added a touchdown run from the goal line, while running back Ryan Ostrich finished with two touchdowns and 192 rushing yards on 32 carries. Ostrich had run for 337 yards on 56 carries through the first five weeks combined before taking over the backfield workload as Bo Grosse works his way back to full health.
“He’s a good back,” Remmert said. “He reads and cuts well and he finishes runs. He’s not a big kid, but he’s pretty shifty in what he does.”
Ostrich found comfort working behind a line that is also trying to get back to full strength. Drew Hoth, Jayson Weiland, Michael White, Xavier Faucon and TJ Tompkins were the main blockers up front with Jacob Remmert at tight end and Jaeger Borcherding stepping into the fullback role.
“Our offensive line, they knew who to block, they know where to be, and if they got that done, then we’re moving the ball,” Ostrich said.
The Tigers’ running back then complemented his defense as a unit that allowed his team to pull away. He’s witnessed their talent firsthand on the practice field.
“Our defense played tremendous,” Ostrich noted.
Cedar Falls will return to action on Oct. 11 against Waterloo West inside the UNI-Dome.
“This is a good stepping stone for us,” Remmert said. “Our district, there’s a lot of teams with winning records.”
Cedar Falls 28, C.R. Jefferson 0
Cedar Falls 7 14 0 7 — 28
C.R. Jefferson 0 0 0 0 — 0
CF — Cael Loecher 1 run (Bryce Albaugh kick)
CF — Ryan Ostrich 1 run (Albaugh kick)
CF — Treyton Campbell 19 pass from Cael Loecher (Albaugh kick)
CF — Ostrich 10 run (Albaugh kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CF CRJ
First downs 27 9
Rushes-yards 55-262 25-84
Comp-att-int 16-23-1 6-13-0
Passing yards 130 44
Punts-avg 1-28 5-39.8
Fumbles-lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 3-35 4-46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
CEDAR FALLS — Ryan Ostrich 32-192, Cael Loecher 12-36, Xander Stover 6-15, Bo Grosse 3-12, Trey Campbell 2-7.
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON — Derik Bunten 4-35, Jamarre Robinson 3-21, Jacob Coyle 7-15, Dylan Markham 3-11, Ryne Chamberlin 1-4, Josiah Szabo 2-3, Team 1-minus 1, Ezeki Leggins 2-minus 2, Jacob Thompson 2-minus 2.
Passing
CEDAR FALLS — Loecher 16-23-1, 130 yards.
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON — Coyle 5-12-0, 44 yards.
Receiving
CEDAR FALLS — Ben Sernett 7-49, Jacob Remmert 4-40, Trey Campbell 3-21, Landon Wolf 2-20.
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON — Bunten 3-19, Leggins 1-22, Thompson 1-3, Robinson 1-0.
SOPHOMORES: Cedar Falls 46, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8
