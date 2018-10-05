WATERLOO -- Logan Wolf returned two punts for touchdowns, and second-ranked Cedar Falls' defense shut down Waterloo West as the Tigers scored a 55-0 high school football victory Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Cedar Falls (7-0, 3-0) scored on its first four possessions, taking control early as West (3-4, 0-3) did not cross midfield until the fourth quarter against a defense that has now posted four shutouts this season.
In fact, Cedar Falls' first-team defense has not allowed a point in 11 straight quarters. Cedar Rapids Jefferson scored a late touchdown against the Tigers' second unit to prevent Cedar Falls from posting three consecutive shutouts.
Despite a 45-minute lightning delay, Cedar Falls never lost rhythm while cruising to a 27-0 at halftime advantage.
"We did a lot of good things," Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. "I'm going to critique us a little bit. There was about a four-drive series in the second quarter where we weren't real good. A lot of that is a credit to West, but we just can't get complacent when we build that momentum.
"Good win. We like where we are at, but we've got to keep improving."
Cael Loecher threw three touchdown passes while Sam Gary rushed for 136 yards and two scores, and Wolf caught a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, then returned punts 42 and 52 for touchdowns in the third quarter.
West managed just 68 yards on 53 plays as it was shut out for the first time in almost a year, also by Cedar Falls (38-0).
Wahawk coach Lonnie Moore was disappointed in his team's execution and overall performance.
"I'm just not happy with the way things went," Moore said. "We definitely could've moved the ball. They have a good defense, but ... things were open but not as open as in our previous games. Some windows were tighter, but they were there.
"We did not block well at all. They have a good front four and Jack Campbell in the middle, but we are way better than what we showed."
The Tigers took advantage of great field position to open the game. West had a gain of 12 yards on its first play from scrimmage, but Cedar Falls forced a punt and then got to work as it started its first drive on its own 48 and had subsequent drives start on West's 44, 46 and 47 with all four ending in touchdowns.
"The field position that we generated through the defense getting stops early was great, and we were able to convert those into points," Remmert said.
A key play came with Cedar Falls up 7-0 and facing a fourth-and-seven at the West 43. The Tigers lined up to punt, but a direct snap to Campbell turned into a 24-yard gain, and on the next play Loecher hit Wolf on a flag pattern to the corner of the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
"We had been practicing a couple of those for six weeks now and it was time to try one out early in the game, and we did a great job executing," Remmert said of the fake punt. "You look at our special teams tonight, and we did a great job."
Wolf's receiving touchdown was his 13th of the season, breaking a Tiger single-season record for touchdown receptions set by Blake Christensen last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.