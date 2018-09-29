CEDAR FALLS — A spark was all second-ranked Cedar Falls needed Friday night.
After its opening possession fizzled in three plays, Chip Custer blocked a Cedar Rapids Jefferson punt and the Tigers’ Jack Campbell recovered it in the end zone.
The 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest got Cedar Falls roaring as the Tigers dispatched the J-Hawks, 38-7, to improve to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in district play.
“Two weeks in a row with a big special teams play by Chip. And Campbell, it is fitting the homecoming king gets a score, as well,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. “It is always nice when we get those special team touchdowns.”
It was the second straight week with a blocked punt for Custer.
“It was all Chip Custer,” Campbell said. “He made the play, and I was just in the right spot at the right time.”
It was pretty much all Tigers the rest of the way as Cedar Falls led 38-0 at the half and most of its starters played just one series in the second half.
Logan Wolf shook off a fumbled punt to haul in touchdown catches of 43 and 14 yards, while Custer had a 15-yard touchdown run in the opening half.
Sam Gary, a 1,600-yard rusher last season, returned to the lineup for the first time after missing two games and rushed 16 times for 76 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown run with 1:06 left to halftime.
Wolf’s two touchdown catches gave him 12 for the season, tying Blake Christensen’s 2017 single-season record while breaking James Harrington’s career mark (20). Wolf, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, now has 21.
Cael Loecher was 7 of 11 for 121 yards passing and now is 55 of 89 for 859 yards and 14 scores this season. Wolf had four catches for 80 yards and has 32 for 602 yards and the 12 touchdowns through six games.
Matthew Cook also had a 36-yard field goal in the first half.
Jefferson broke up the Tigers’ bid for their fourth shutout with 6:38 left in the game on a 16-yard pass from Jackson Snyder to Kyran Ligon.
“The best thing is we got to play everybody. They got the touchdown on us in the third quarter, and I’m sure they (the Tiger defense) are disappointed we didn’t get the shutout, but it was more important to get kids in there and give them opportunities,” Remmert noted.
Cedar Falls squares off against metro rival Waterloo West Friday.
Ced. Falls 38, Jefferson 7
C.R.Jefferson 0 0 0 7 — 7
Cedar Falls 10 28 0 0 — 38
CF — Jack Campbell recovered blocked punt in end zone (Matthew Cook kick).
CF — FG Cook 36
CF — Logan Wolf 43 pass from Cael Loecher (Cook kick)
CF — Wolf 14 pass from Loecher (Cook kick)
CF — Chip Custer 15 run (Cook kick)
CF — Sam Gary 9 run (Cook kick)
CRJ — Kyran Ligon 16 pass from Jackson Snyder (Brandon Klink kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CRJ CF
First downs 8 17
Rushes-yards 33-69 36-184
Passing yards 84 121
Comp-att-int. 8-18-1 7-11-0
Return yards 0 68
Punts-avg. 7-34.1 3-40.7
Penalties-yards 2-30 4-29
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON — Henry Garsayne 16-59, Gabe Coyle 2-25, Jacob Coyle 9-10, Jacob Thompson 2-5, Snyder 3-minus 6, Team 1-minus 24.
CEDAR FALLS — Gary 16-76, Custer 6-36, Jackson Lane 6-26, Loecher 2-14, Jackson Gilbert 2-11, Westen Graham 1-14.
Passing
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON — J. Coyle 4-8-0, 27 yards, Snyder 4-10-1, 57 yards.
CEDAR FALLS — Loecher 7-11-0, 121 yards.
Receiving
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON — Dymonte Hawkins 5-62, Ligon 1-16, Snyder 1-5, G. Coyle 1-1.
CEDAR FALLS — Wolf 4-80, Jackson Frericks 2-40, Gilbert 1-1.
