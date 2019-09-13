CEDAR FALLS -- It has been a long time since the Cedar Falls football team has been smacked in the mouth.
Friday, the Tigers took one of those punches. Then they responded.
When Ankeny's Jase Bauer rushed for his third touchdown of the game with 9 minutes, 11 seconds left, the eighth-ranked Hawks led third-ranked Cedar Falls, 27-21.
It was the first time the Tigers had trailed all season.
But Bryce Albaugh returned the ensuing kick 42 yards into Ankeny territory and six plays later Cael Loecher capped a 43-yard drive with a four-yard scoring run to lift Cedar Falls (3-0) to a 28-27 victory at the UNI-Dome.
"Heck of a high school football game," Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. "We knew watching them on film they were a very, very tough team.
"You get behind, face some adversity and our kids responded big time."
After taking the lead, Tiger defensive lineman Collin Bohnenkamp came up with a huge sack of Bauer that eventually forced the Hawks (1-2) to punt with 5:15 left in the game.
With Ankeny having no timeouts left, Cedar Falls got a pair of big runs from Ryan Ostrich as he converted a third-and-7 and a third-and-10 to help the Tigers run out the clock.
"A couple of huge runs there by Ostrich," said Albaugh. "Ankeny is a really good team and that was a good game."
Cedar Falls got the jump on Ankeny early.
On the first play of the game, the Hawks snapped the ball through the legs of Bauer, Ankeny's starting quarterback, for a 19-yard loss. Eventually having to punt from its own end zone, a 22-yard kick set the Tigers up at the Hawks' 29.
One play after that punt, Loecher hit Ben Sernett for a 29-yard score. Loecher and Sernett connected again early in the second quarter, this one for 18 yards to make it 14-0.
"They made a couple of mistakes early and we were able to capitalize on them," Remmert said. "Sometimes when things are easy early you think they are going to be easy the whole game and they showed toughness to claw back into the game."
The Hawks responded with a Bauer 55-yard touchdown run, only to see Albaugh return the ensuing kick 85 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 led.
Bauer scored again just before half to make it 21-13 at the break.
Most of the second half saw Ankeny imposing its will at the line of scrimmage as it controlled play. Colin Kadolph made it 21-19 with a five-yard scoring run and then Bauer, who rushed for 109 yards and passed for 209, scored from 10 yards out to give Ankeny the 27-21 lead.
But once again, Albaugh had Cedar Falls' answer. Finding a small hole to cut through, he returned the kickoff to the Ankeny 43.
"I kind of just took matters into my own hands, and tried to do the best for my team," Albaugh said of the kickoff return to set up the winning score. "I saw a little gap and it was open from there."
Loecher hit Landon Wolf for a 12-yard gain on the first play, and then Ostrich, who finished with 79 yards on 13 carries, had runs of 9 and 12 yards that got the Tigers to the 4-yard line. Loecher, with Ostrich running wide of him as an option, sprinted around right end untouched for the game-winner.
"I thought our kids did a great job in the fourth," Remmert said. "Our defense fought and fought, got some important stops when we needed them.
"And, Bryce, he is a pretty dynamic player. He got the momentum back for us. They scored and went ahead, and we knew we had to respond and it started with the kickoff return team."
Cedar Falls faces another tough test next weekend when it travels to Bettendorf to face the fifth-ranked Bulldogs.
