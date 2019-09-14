ANKENY -- Second-ranked Ankeny Centennial needed a handful of fortunate bounces Friday to escape Waterloo West 21-13 in a non-district high school football matchup.
West (2-1) sent an early message to the Jaguars (3-0) with a Micheal Robinson Jr. sack and an interception by Maki Leflore on the game's first possession. The Wahawks then took that turnover and marched 58 yards in seven plays with Robinson smashing it into the endzone from the 2 for a 6-0 lead.
Ankeny Centennial's Tyler Johnson, who finished with 213 rushing yards, broke off a 46-yard touchdown run on a third-and-one play on the next series and the PAT gave the Jaguars a 7-6 lead.
The kicking games factored into the next score in the second quarter. First, Ankeny Centennial pinned West at its own 15 when a big roll turned an average punt into a 70-yarder.
Then, unable to pick up a first down, the Wahawks punted but that 26-yard boot put the Jaguars at the West 44-yard line. Nine plays later, including a fumble Ankeny Centennial was able to recover, it was 14-6.
West made a big play early in the third quarter by taking the ball away from the Jaguars' Dylan DeAngelo at the end of a 43-yard pass to the Wahawk 1-yard line.
Daquavian Walker caught a 44-yard strike from Carter Maske and Isaac Tolbert had 11- and 10-yard runs as West moved 92 yards in eight plays, capping the drive with Maske's 17-yard touchdown pass to Tay Norman on fourth-and-10.
That drew the Wahawks within 14-13, but Ankeny Centennial recovered another of its own fumbles and wore West down with its ground game. An 11-play, 87-yard touchdown drive that took 6:05 off the fourth-quarter clock produced an insurance touchdown for the Jaguars.
Tolbert finished with 124 yards on 25 carries for the Wahawks and Maske was 9 of 16 for 105 yards with no interceptions.
