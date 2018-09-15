WATERLOO -- Xavier Leonard was completely taken aback that his team ran out of steam.
After matching Newton blow for blow, Waterloo East saw the Cardinals score 21 unanswered fourth-quarter points to pull away for a 55-33 victory over the Trojans at Memorial Stadium Friday night.
"I'm totally shocked that happened," said Leonard, East's third-year head coach. "I thought we were a very good conditioned team."
East (0-4) lost despite 325 yards passing by Dylan Reyes and 163 yards rushing by Kendall Robinson.
But the Trojans eventually succumbed to the Cardinals' variation of a single-wing offense as Newton rushed for 412 yards on 48 carries and accumulated 589 total yards.
East was also done in by 13 penalties.
"We were not disciplined. The penalties ... ahhh," Leonard exclaimed. "We had to have 10, 15 of them."
Newton (2-2) started the game with a bang as Kyle Long hit a 70-yard touchdown pass to Julian Hotchkin on the first play and it was 7-0 just 15 seconds in.
It took East all of 27 seconds to answer as Robinson ran 60 yards for a touchdown and a 7-7 tie.
After William Cheng put the Cardinals back in front with a 26-yard touchdown run, East answered with Reyes' 9-yard touchdown run. Then a six-yard pass from Reyes to Robinson saw East take its only lead, 19-14, with 10:48 left in the second quarter.
Newton answered with a pair of nine-yard TD runs, Long's coming with 47 seconds left to halftime to take a 27-19 lead.
But Reyes hit Ahkil Muhammad with a 41-yard pass to set up a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ramir Scott with 18 seconds left and it was tied at 27-all at the break.
"We kept on battling, we just hurt ourselves too often down the stretch," Leonard said.
The Cardinals took the lead for good on Dylan Farver's 1-yard touchdown with 6:26 to go in the third.
Then, on a fourth-and-long play, Reyes hit Tyrell Newman on a quick wide receiver screen, and Newman split several defenders in a race to the end zone for a 44-yard score that brought East within 34-33 with 10:59 left in the fourth.
But the Trojans had no answer for the Newton run game down the stretch as Joshua Miller scored on runs of 34 and 39 yards, and Farver, who rushed for 149 yards on 22 carries, scored on a 29-yard run.
"Disappointing, but we will be fine," Leonard said. "We just have to keep working. Our run game was awesome at the beginning and we have to build off that.
"But again, we've just got to strap them back on Monday, and get ready for district play."
Reyes connected on 25 of 41 passes while throwing for the 325 yards. He now has passed for 893 yards this season. Newman hauled in seven passes for 108 yards, and Ahkil Muhammad had five for 82.
Robinson added 44 receiving yards and a touchdown to his 163 rushing yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.