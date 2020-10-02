Prep football; Moore throws for four TDs in DNH win over Hudson

DIKE – Nathan Moore completed 13 of 16 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns as Dike-New Hartford improved to 4-2 with a 48-6 win over Hudson Friday.
Moore threw touchdown passes of 13, 22, 25 and 43.
Dane Fuller had five catches for 88 yards and two scores, and Devon Kollash had five catches for 58 yards.
Drew Larsen rushed for 164 yards and two scores, including a 74-yard run in the first quarter that made it 14-0. Larsen also hauled in a 43-yard touchdown reception.
GRUNDY CENTER 47, NORTH TAMA 0: Zach Opheim had touchdown runs of 51, 88, 80 and 72 for top-ranked Grundy Center.
Opheim finished with 378 yards on 12 carries.
Logan Knaack added a pair of touchdown passes. Knaack hit Cole Lehr for a 57-yard score in the first quarter and Matt Jansen from 18 yards in the second.
The Spartans rushed for 419 yards and had 509 total offensive yards.
INDEPENDENCE 46, NORTH FAYETTE-VALLEY 34: The Mustangs’ Marcus Beatty rushed for 297 yards and three scores as Independence won in its first game after having to cancel its previous two games for COVID-19 precautions.
Lukas Lau rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns for the TigerHawks.
DENVER 26, OSAGE 21:Isaac Besh passed for one touchdown and rushed for 91 yards and another score as the Cyclones used a fourth-quarter touchdown to pull out the win.
Besh’s touchdown run went for 51 yards. Clayton Hoffer had a 65-yard punt return for touchdown for Denver
Braydon Powers had three catches for 69 yards and a score for the Cyclones and defender Brennen Graber had seven tackles, including 2 ½ for loss
SOUTH HARDIN 41,APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 13: Trailing 7-0 at halftime, the Tigers recovered an onside kick to open the third quarter and proceeded to score the next 35 points to pull away for the victory and improve to 4-2.
Beau Butler rushed 23 times for 176 yards and two scores, while Dante Dolash passed for 119 yards.
Owen Thomas completed 16 of 27 passes for 225 yards and two scores for the Falcons.
A-P took an early 7-0 lead on a 39-yard strike from Thomas to Cameron Lurhing in the first quarter and held a more than 100-yard advantage in offense at halftime.
