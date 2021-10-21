Prep football: Metro capsules and area playoff capsules

Waterloo West at Ottumwa

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Schafer Stadium, Ottumwa

Records: West (3-5). Ottumwa (2-6)

Last meeting: First.

Game notes: Dating back to 1961 in Courier archives it does not appear the Wahawks and Bulldogs have met in the last 60 years. Each team owns a win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Ottumwa has also beaten Des Moines North. West also has wins over Davenport West and Waterloo East.

Marion at Waterloo East

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium, Waterloo

Records: Marion (1-7). East (1-7)

Last meeting: First

Game notes: Somebody is going to end its season on positive note. Each team’s only victory came on Sept. 17. The Wolves beat Central DeWitt (20-7), while the Trojans beat Des Moines North (37-12). Marion has a strong rush attack. Kai Glade and Alex Mota have combined for 1,338 yards and nine scores.

Dubuque Senior at Cedar FallsWhen: Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Records: Senior (5-3). Cedar Falls (5-3)

Last meeting: The Tigers have won nine straight against the Rams since 2008, including 24-16 last season.

Game notes: Cedar Falls will now have had two weeks to come up with a plan at quarterback after losing Hunter Jacobson and Gavin Steege in back-to-back weeks. Last week the Tigers used three different players at the position, including its two best receivers Trey Campbell and Caeden Janssen. Cedar Falls appears solidly in the Class 5A playoff field but a third loss and in four games could knock them down to the 14, 15 or 16 seed in the 16-team field. … The Rams are led by quarterback Jack Gilligan who has passed for 1,842 yards and 17 scores.

Metro Playoff Capsule Aplington-Parkersburg at

Columbus Catholic When: Friday, 7 p.m. Where: TJ McLaughlin Field, Waterloo Records: Aplington-Parkersburg (5-3). Columbus (6-2) Last meeting: These two teams have not met in recent history. Game notes: The Falcons won back-to-back games over East Marshall and Central Springs by a combined score of 89-15 to make the playoff field for the 23rd time. The Falcons have returned to their up-tempo, quick huddle option offense. A-P has gotten production from all three facets of the offense. Sophomore Gavin Thomas has passed for 747 yards. Junior Aidan Junker has rushed for 875, and Kaden Huttinger has 31 catches for 517 yards and five scores. Junior leads the team in tackles with 49, including 5 ½ for loss. … Carter Gallagher will once again be the focal point for the Sailors. Gallagher has passed for 1,374 yards and 18 scores, while also rushing for a team-best 531 yards and eight scores. Caleb Holthaus has came on late as a go-to receiver with 35 catches for 586 yards and seven scores. Area playoff capsules Class 2A Union (3-5)

at Monticello (6-2) Postseason history: This is Union’s 13th trip, but first since it made the field 11 years in a row from 2008 to 2018. Monticello is making its ninth playoff appearance and third straight. Quick hitter: The Panthers beat the Knights 56-18 last fall, but the Knights won the previous two meetings in 2016 and 2017. Union senior Grant Behrens has passed for 2,037 yards and 12 scores, while Monticello sophomore Preston Ries has passed for 2,087 yards and 16 scores. New Hampton (5-3) at No. 8 North Fayette-Valley (7-1) Postseason history: The Chickasaws are making their 22 appearance. They won a state title in 1999. NFV is in for the 20th time, 15 as just North Fayette and five times as NFV. The program has won state titles in 1992 and 2014. Quick hitter: The two programs have met eight times since 2006 with the TigerHawks winning the last five, including 28-27 last season. After losing their first two games, the Chickasaws have won five of six. Class 1A Eagle Grove (3-5) at No. 5 Dike-New Hartford (8-0) Postseason history: This is the Eagles are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and it will be their sixth overall appearance. This is the Wolverines 19th trip to state and, 22nd counting separate appearances by Dike and New Hartford. DNH has won 34 playoff games. Quick hitter: The Wolverines and their explosive offensive attack led by 1,500-plus yard rusher Jerek Hall will look to make quick work of the Eagles. MFL Mar-Mac (6-2)

at No. 10 Denver (7-1) Postseason history: The Bulldogs are in for the fourth time and this is their third straight trip to state. The Cyclones will be making their second consecutive and 16th overall playoff appearance. Denver won it all in 1995. Quick hitter: The Cyclones got back on track last week with a huge win over South Hardin. Now they get a Bulldog team that spent part of the season in the 1A rankings. Both teams have solid ground games. MFL has rushed for 2,162 yards and 26 scores while throwing only 58 passes this fall. Denver has 2,109 rushing yards and 24 scores. Class A Saint Ansgar (3-5)

at No. 4 Grundy Center (7-1) Postseason history: The Saints are in for the 21st state time and in 2011 they were champions. The Spartans have been state runner-ups each of the last two season. This is Grundy Center’s 14th overall trip and the Spartans own three titles (1984, 87 and 88). Quick hitter: The two teams have played three times since 2016. Saint Ansgar won regular-season meetings in 2016 and 2017, but the Spartans beat the Saints in the 2019 Class A semifinals. Nashua-Plainfield (4-4) at No. 2 North Linn (8-0) Postseason history: The Huskies are in for the sixth time and first since 2014. The Lynx are in for the 10th time. Quick hitter: The two programs have never met on the gridiron. N-P will have to deal with North Linn’s balanced attack. Tate Haughenbury has passed for 1,534 yards and 19 scores. Cade Haughenbury has rushed for 813 and 10. Starmont (3-5)

at No. 7 North Butler (7-1) Postseason history: The Stars are in for the 16th time, first since 2013. The Bearcats are in for the fourth time, first since 2012. The program made 14 combined, seven each as separate schools (Greene and Allison-Bristow). Quick hitter: These two programs are 2-2 against each other. North Butler won the last meeting, 21-7, in 2017. Don’t expect a lot of passes in this game. The two, combined, have rushed the ball 587 times compared to 77 total pass attempts. Alburnett (4-4) at No. 10 Wapsie Valley (6-2) Postseason history: This will be back-to-back appearances for the Pirates and ninth overall. The Warriors own five state titles (1986, 87, 1997, 2007 and 2012) and this is their 32nd trip to the playoffs. Quick hitter: The Pirates and Warriors have faced off three times since 2011. Wapsie won the most recent meeting in 2017, 32-6. Mason City Newman (6-2) at No. 8 East Buchanan (7-1)season history: The Knights are in for the 17th time, first since 2018. This is No. 19 for the Bucs, first since 2017. Quick hitter: Newman won the only meeting in history in a playoff game in 2009, 41-14. East Buc’s Adam Hackett is one of the leading rushers in the state with 1,282 yards. North Tama (6-2)

at Wapello (6-2) Postseason history: The 2010 Class A state champions are in for the 17th time. This is Wapello’s fifth trip, first since 2010. Quick hitter: This game will pit two potent passing attacks against each other. North Tama’s Gabe Kopriva has passed for 2,302 yards and 19 scores. The Indians’ Tade Parsons has tossed for 1,642 yards and 17 scores. 8-Player Springville (4-4) at No. 7 Turkey Valley (8-0) Postseason history: The Orioles are in for the fourth time and first since 2015. The Trojans have made 17 prior appearances. Quick hitter: The Trojans have beaten the Orioles four times since 2014, including 84-39 in 2019. Turkey Valley has rushed the ball 349 times for 2,096 yards and 36 scores this fall. Tripoli (5-3) at Don Bosco (6-2)(tncms-asset)cba Postseason history: The Panthers are in for the second straight season and 10th overall. The Dons are in for the 11th time, all since 2011 and have won four titles in that time span. Quick hitter: Don Bosco is 7-0 against Tripoli all time since the two teams first met back in 2012. The Dons won 44-38 in a playoff game last fall. Dunkerton (4-4) at No. 3 Easton Valley (8-0) Postseason history: The Raiders are making their fourth appearance and first since 2010. Easton Valley is in for the third consecutive season and fourth overall. As Preston, the school made 14 trips. Quick hitter: Easton Valley leads the all-time series with Dunkerton, 7-1, including a 62-12 win last fall. The Raiders only win came in 2018 (42-41). No. 10 Newell-Fonda (7-1) at Janesville (7-1) Postseason history: The Mustangs were 8-player champs in 2014 and this is their 18th playoff appearance. This is trip No. 12 for the Wildcats and second straight. Quick hitter: Both these programs spent a significant time ranked in the Top 10 this fall before losses dropped them out. Mason Dicks has passed for 1,206 yards and rushed for 1,029. The big question for the Wildcats is whether quarterback Leo Dodd returns to the lineup. He played briefly in Janesville’s only loss to Turkey Valley on Sept. 24, before exiting with an injury. Keegan Eastman has passed for 871 yards and 16 scores in his absence. Graettinger-Terril (7-1) at No. 9 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (7-1) Postseason history: GTRA is in for the 15th time combining Greattinger, GT and GTRA (Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayshire) appearances. The Rebels are in for the 15th time and won back to back Class A championships in 2015 and 2016. Quick hitter: 180 miles separate the towns of Graettinger and Gladbrook, the host city. The two programs have never played each other. The Titans Max Hough has passed for 1,137 yards and rushed for 1,119.

Capsules compiled by Courier Sports Writer Jim Nelson.

