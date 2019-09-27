WATERLOO -- Cedar Rapids Jefferson coach Chris Buesing says you can’t minor in triple-option football -- you have to major in it.
Jefferson’s trio of Jacob Coyle, Ezeki Leggins and Jacob Thompson looked like honor students Friday night as the J-Hawks rushed for 285 yards on 59 carries during a 31-21 road win over Waterloo West.
This district-opener inside Memorial Stadium came down to execution. Jefferson (3-2, 1-0) recovered three fumbles -- one leading to a second-quarter touchdown and the other two ending promising drives for West (3-2, 0-1) deep in J-Hawk territory. The visitors also converted three fourth-down plays inside West’s 10-yard line, leading to three separate touchdowns.
“In an away situation against a tough and physical team you’ve got to play to win,” Buesing said. “I wanted to trust our kids and they did a great job. I’m really proud of them.
“Waterloo, they’re a tough team. We always know that we’re going to get a tough game from these guys, and I thought it was a really good high school football game.”
West coach Lonnie Moore knew the type of challenge his team was up against with Jefferson’s systematic attack.
“Their offense is ready for that,” Moore said. “Army and all those (triple-option) guys, they want to wear you down and continue to ground and pound.
“They capitalized on our mistakes. We had three key turnovers. I think we take those away and it’s a different game.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Jefferson’s Coyle hit Prosper Kapongo in single coverage on the first play of the second quarter for a 46-yard touchdown. West instantly answered when running back Isaac Tolbert returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to set up a TD pass from Carter Maske to Nathaniel Ewell.
Jefferson, however, scored a quick 10 unanswered points to take a 17-6 lead into halftime.
You have free articles remaining.
J-Hawk kicker Jacob Cross’ 35-yard field goal preceded a kickoff that was fumbled away at the Wahawk 20. Dkahi Pope extended the ensuing drive by getting four yards on a fourth-and-two play from the West 9, before Leggins took a direct snap around end for his first of two scores as part of a 94-yard game.
A West rushing attack that entered this contest third in Class 4A with an average of 282 yards per game took time to find its footing with key starters out at center, guard and tackle. The Wahawks were held to negative-six yards rushing in the first half.
After the halftime break, Tolbert sparked a spirited West comeback by exploiting any space he could find to finish with 132 yards on 12 carries. His runs of 15 and 41 yards preceded a 10-yard TD pass from Maske to Tay Norman. Tolbert then scooped up a lateral on defense and returned it 20 yards for a 21-17 West lead with 5:48 left in the third quarter.
Jefferson eventually regained its edge with a physical, 11-play, 77-yard scoring drive that included a fourth-down conversion. West’s attempt to answer in the fourth quarter ended with a fumble that was recovered by Jefferson’s Demarco Smith at the J-Hawk 20.
Coyle led Jefferson with 22 carries for 103 yards and passed for 107 with a touchdown. West’s Maske passed for 143 yards on 29 attempts with nine different Wahawks recording catches.
While West opened district play last season with a similar close loss to Jefferson before dropping its next four games, Moore believes this year’s squad has the veteran guidance to remain competitive.
“I like the leadership we have on this team,” Moore said. “This year I’m not worried. I know these guys are going to come out and prepare next week for the next game.”
LAGOW INJURED: West receiver Mondre Lagow was carted off the field and transported to a local hospital after suffering an injury following a second-quarter reception.
“When I was out there, he squeezed my hand and he was moving,” Moore said. “They just wanted to make sure that he was OK and took some precaution.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.