NORTH LIBERTY -- Waterloo East's plan to crash Iowa City Liberty's party Friday night never gained any traction.
Neither did the Trojans' ground game as Liberty broke in its new stadium with an 18-6 victory over East in the first-ever meeting between the schools.
Liberty (1-1) opened the game with a successful onside pooch kick that led to the first of Jack Ankenbauer's two touchdown runs from two yards away. Max Tafolla also scored from the 2 late in the opening quarter as the Bolts grabbed an 18-0 lead.
East's offense was hurt by a fumble and two interceptions, as well as a Liberty defense that stuffed the Trojans' rushing attack. East had just 13 offensive plays for minus 29 rushing yards and nine passing yards in the opening half.
The Trojans finished with just seven net rushing yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Dylan Reyes heated up in the second half and completed 18 of 27 passes for 182 yards and hit Tavious Jenkins for a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
