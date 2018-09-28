INDEPENDENCE — Logan Schmitt had another big game Friday as Independence rolled to a 52-12 Class 3A, District 3 high school football win over Waterloo East.
Schmitt turned 23 rushing attempts into 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns and connected on 11 of 19 passes for 148 yards and TD strikes to Kaleb Lamphier, Hunter Shannon and Brady Webb.
The Mustangs (5-1, 2-0) finished with 414 yards of offense.
Defensively, Independence capitalized on seven turnovers by East (0-6, 0-2).
Sean Geertsema and Schmitt each intercepted two passes and Justin Wood picked off one while Cole Davis and Christian Kremer recovered fumbles.
092818bp-cf-cr-jefferson-1
092818bp-cf-cr-jefferson-2
092818bp-cf-cr-jefferson-3
092818bp-cf-cr-jefferson-5
092818bp-hudson-st-ansgar-1
092818bp-hudson-st-ansgar-2
092818bp-hudson-st-ansgar-3
092818bp-hudson-st-ansgar-4
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.