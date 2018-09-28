Subscribe for 33¢ / day
INDEPENDENCE — Logan Schmitt had another big game Friday as Independence rolled to a 52-12 Class 3A, District 3 high school football win over Waterloo East.

Schmitt turned 23 rushing attempts into 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns and connected on 11 of 19 passes for 148 yards and TD strikes to Kaleb Lamphier, Hunter Shannon and Brady Webb.

The Mustangs (5-1, 2-0) finished with 414 yards of offense.

Defensively, Independence capitalized on seven turnovers by East (0-6, 0-2).

Sean Geertsema and Schmitt each intercepted two passes and Justin Wood picked off one while Cole Davis and Christian Kremer recovered fumbles.

