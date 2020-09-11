Prep football: Independence embraces the elements, retains Battle of Highway 150 trophy

OELWEIN -- Independence coach Justin Putz turned to a play on his team's opening drive Friday night that he admits hadn’t worked that well in practice.
Facing a third-and-26 with steady rain falling onto the grass at rival Oelwein’s Husky Stadium, Independence quarterback Mitchell Johnson corralled a shotgun snap and found running back Marcus Beatty over the middle. Beatty located a downfield block from his receiver and completed a 40-yard reception play for the game’s first touchdown.
That initial score was an early example of Independence’s ability to run its spread offense through adverse elements to retain the Battle of Highway 150 trophy for a fifth consecutive season. Beatty added three rushing touchdowns and Independence’s defense matched Oelwein’s physicality during a 34-0 road shutout.
“I thought we got off to a really nice start before the field deteriorated,” Putz said, after the Mustangs took a 20-0 lead into halftime. “When we got into the second half, the balls were wet and the field was really slick in between the hashes. That fast start was huge.”
Oelwein (1-2) relied on its Wing-T rushing attack, but was unable to sustain many lengthy drives aside from its final series of the first half.
The Huskies secured possession with 2 minutes, 11 seconds until halftime when Cooper Smock recovered a fumble near midfield. Workhorse fullback Gage Voshell pounded the ball to the Mustangs’ 5-yard line with eight of the team’s nine carries on the drive before quarterback Jacob King took a sack as time expired.
Voshell finished with 74 yards on 24 carries for an Oelwein offense that was held to 78 total yards.
“They’re really big and they’re really downhill,” Putz said. “Voshell is Class 2A’s leading rusher so we knew we had to be physical with them.
“This game was going to be won between the tackles and we really needed to tackle low. That was one thing I thought we did a nice job of, tackling low and gang tackling, because he doesn’t go down easy.”
Independence (2-1) found balance on a night that was far from ideal for a spread attack. Johnson completed six passes for 104 yards and Beatty rushed for 80 yards on 19 carries.
Beatty raced through a big hole up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown on Independence’s second series, and later took three defenders into the end zone with him to complete an 11-yard scoring run in the second quarter. He added an 11-yard touchdown on a sweep off a direct snap in the fourth quarter and junior Teegan McEnany added two runs covering 47 yards for the game’s final score.
“It was rough, but we’re the faster team so I think it was to our advantage,” Beatty said addressing the elements. “My line works hard. We’re a young team, but they really get the job done for me. They open up the hole and I just hit it.”
Putz knows he has a difference-maker in his junior linebacker and running back.
“He’s a tough kid, good back and he’s got great vision,” the Independence coach said, addressing Beatty’s attributes. “Then he plays defense, as well. He’s just a really special player for us.”
With a bad taste it its mouth from a game that got away early last week during a 42-18 loss at Camanche, Independence was determined to quickly right the ship.
“We learned not to be complacent,” Beatty said. “We knew we had to step up to beat these guys and we really did.”
Through three games, Beatty has witnessed a youthful team that has learned how to compete.
“This year’s quote was, ‘embrace the challenge,’ and we’re really embracing it,” Beatty said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!