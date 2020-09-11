Prep football: Independence embraces the elements, retains Battle of Highway 150 trophy

Voshell finished with 74 yards on 24 carries for an Oelwein offense that was held to 78 total yards.

“They’re really big and they’re really downhill,” Putz said. “Voshell is Class 2A’s leading rusher so we knew we had to be physical with them.

“This game was going to be won between the tackles and we really needed to tackle low. That was one thing I thought we did a nice job of, tackling low and gang tackling, because he doesn’t go down easy.”

Independence (2-1) found balance on a night that was far from ideal for a spread attack. Johnson completed six passes for 104 yards and Beatty rushed for 80 yards on 19 carries.

Beatty raced through a big hole up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown on Independence’s second series, and later took three defenders into the end zone with him to complete an 11-yard scoring run in the second quarter. He added an 11-yard touchdown on a sweep off a direct snap in the fourth quarter and junior Teegan McEnany added two runs covering 47 yards for the game’s final score.

“It was rough, but we’re the faster team so I think it was to our advantage,” Beatty said addressing the elements. “My line works hard. We’re a young team, but they really get the job done for me. They open up the hole and I just hit it.”