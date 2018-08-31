WATERLOO -- It was a night of choppy waters Friday for the Cedar Valley battle on the gridiron sea between Hudson's Pirates and the Waterloo Columbus Sailors.
Hudson, ranked No. 1 in Class A, scored on its first and last drives of the night for a 14-0 victory over Class 2A Columbus at T.J. McLaughlin Field.
The Pirates (2-0) took the opening kickoff and drove 76 yards in five-plus minutes before Ethan Fulcher's 37-yard run up the sideline set up quarterback Jacob Murray's 2-yard touchdown run.
The next two quarters belonged to the defenses, although the third quarter wasn't without some drama.
Columbus marched to the Hudson 3-yard line, but a halfback pass fell incomplete to stall the drive. The Pirates took over and marched all the way to the Sailors' 2-yard line where a Columbus defense anchored by Donald Patnode stiffened.
“Defense played awesome,” said Sailors coach Brad Schmit. “Patnode was flying around. He manned the middle and made plays for us all night.”
Columbus (1-1) threatened again early in the fourth quarter with a drive that reached the 3-yard line before the Pirates slammed the door again to preserve their 7-0 lead.
“We broke down to humble and hungry out there,” said Hudson head coach Jake Brekke. “We had a couple guys go down with injuries and they responded well with their backs to the wall.”
The Pirates came back from their second goal line stand on the night with seven more points off a Christian Seres one-yard run to make the score 14-0 with 1:36 left in the contest. A key option read by Murray allowed the drive to continue on third-and-one just before the Seres score.
“That was his (Murray) call and that was a three-year starter move,” said Brekke of his quarterback.
It was a disappointing defeat for a much-improved Columbus team hoping to build on its opening-week victory.
“I’m mad at myself for getting cute in the third quarter (with the halfback pass), but we've got to execute better in situations like we had in the fourth," said Schmit.
"But we won’t dwell on this, we’ll learn from it. I’m proud of the way we played."
