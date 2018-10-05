FAIRBANK -- Hudson's football team has become a group that looks forward to taking tests.
On a wild Friday night at No. 9 Wapsie Valley, Class A's top-ranked team once again rose to the occasion. Running back Christian Seres scored a go-ahead touchdown with 1 minute, 28 seconds remaining, keeping Hudson's perfect record and lead atop a challenging district intact, 24-20.
"These guys have been in situations like that in years past," Hudson coach Justin Brekke said, as his returning state finals team has now won in overtime and overcome a fourth-quarter deficit on the road in two separate district games. "They never quit. There's times we could have tucked our heads and said, 'They're beating us, this game is theirs.' But they didn't tuck their heads. They stayed in the fight."
Seres scored all three of Hudson's touchdowns, finishing with 170 yards on 26 carries. His final one was the play to remember. Hudson's senior broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and slipped another tackle at the next level before breaking free for a 21-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
"He's as good as I've seen," Wapsie Valley coach Tony Foster said. "He's so low to the ground and he always keeps his legs moving. It's hard. He's just one of the really, really good ones."
Hudson covered 66 yards on a must-score late drive that Seres said came down to effort.
"It wasn't going our way for a while and we just had to step it up," Seres acknowledged. "We knew it was the effort, and we came with it at the end."
Hudson (7-0, 4-0) overcame two lightning delays and two turnovers in the first half to take a 17-7 halftime lead.
After a 30-minute lightning delay, Wapsie Valley (5-2, 2-2) jumped all over the Pirates early. Linebacker Traeton Kaufman returned an interception to the Hudson 12 on the opening drive, and Trevor Sauerbrei -- who rushed for 88 yards on 28 carries -- covered the remaining yards on two runs to give the hosts an early lead.
As Wapsie Valley was set to kick off, lightning struck again and Hudson regrouped.
Quarterback Jacob Murray extended the Pirates' first touchdown drive with a 24-yard fake punt run that set up Seres' 25-yard score. Then, with two minutes until halftime, Hudson's Aiden Zook recovered a fumble at the Wapsie Valley 37. Seres rushed 24 yards on a delayed handoff before scoring from three yards out with 53 seconds remaining.
"We really challenged them, brought them back together and came out really well after that second lightning delay," Brekke said. "Their guys were ready to play. They're a very good team, very well-coached and they showed it."
Wapsie Valley's defense played lights out throughout the majority of the second half, while sophomore quarterback Kobe Risse found his rhythm with a series of efficient throws setting up a pair of clutch passing touchdowns that gave the Warriors a 20-17 lead.
Risse connected with Trevor Sauerbrei on a 27-yard fourth-down pass to the end zone to cap Wapsie Valley's opening drive of the second half, before finding Connor Franzen on an 8-yard, third down, go-ahead score late in the third quarter.
Risse finished 17 of 26 passing for 202 yards. Franzen caught eight throws for 80 and sophomore Blayde Bellis added five receptions for 55 yards.
"He's always been special," Foster said of his quarterback. "He's quite a kid and quite a player. He does things out there for a sophomore that no sophomores do. It's just as simple as that."
Following Seres' go-ahead touchdown, Risse orchestrated a drive to the Hudson 37 before he was picked off by Payton Stuart to end the game. Despite the loss, Foster couldn't have been more proud of the way his team competed against one of the state's elite.
"Obviously I'm really proud," Foster said. "This is the best game our guys have played tonight on both sides of the ball. They played hard with a lot of heart. We still have to get better if we're going to make the playoffs, but I thought this is the best we've had."
