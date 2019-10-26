DUBUQUE -- It’s a familiar sight for Dubuque Hempstead football fans.
Aidan Dunne squeezes behind and in between his linemen and pushes ahead for a one-yard gain.
That was the start Dubuque Hempstead (4-5 overall, 2-3 district) needed Friday. Later, the same play spelled the end for Waterloo West (3-6, 0-5).
Dunne ran for a one-yard touchdown for Hempstead’s first points and sealed the Mustangs’ 38-34 win with a similar plunge for a first down in the closing minute as Hempstead closed out its season with a win.
Kamari Stanford flirted with the school record for rushing yards with 293 on 22 attempts, Dunne ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and the Hempstead defense clamped down when it needed to most.
West's Jeron Shaw returned the opening kick 46 yards across midfield and Isaac Tolbert zipped through traffic for a 32-yard run on West’s opening play. Three plays later, Tolbert was in the end zone 1:59 into the game.
Less than a minute later, the Wahawks added another TD when Nathaniel Ewell recovered a fumble on the Mustangs’ second play from scrimmage to set up Carter Maske’s 16-yard scoring pass to Tay Norman for a 13-0 lead.
Stanford’s 83-yard run set up Dunne's one-yard score for Hempstead’s first points, and the Mustangs grabbed the lead at 14-13 on their next drive.
West wasted little time reclaiming the lead on another Maske-to-Norman connection.
But Dunne and Stanford keyed Hempstead’s answer -- a 77-yard drive in just three plays. Maske then led West to another score, but Dunne engineered another go-ahead drive for the Mustangs.
Hempstead's defense forced an intentional grounding penalty on West in the third quarter.
Aside from that, Maske was masterful -- particularly on third down, converting three double-digit opportunities. His 77-yard TD strike with 2:10 left in the third came on third-and-11 and gave West the lead.
Stanford once again had the answer, blasting 86 yards on the ensuing play to put Hempstead back ahead for good.
Hempstead’s Alex Hudson recovered two fumbles with West driving in the fourth quarter, both in Hempstead territory.
Dunne finished with 156 yards rushing and completed six passes for 89 yards. Maske passed for 341 yards, and Lagow had 12 catches for 214 yards.
