WATERLOO -- Dubuque Hempstead saddled up a mustang and rode him to a 28-14 win over Waterloo West in a high school football season finale Friday.
Chase Sabers ran the ball 50 times for 289 yards and three touchdowns and Hempstead (4-5 overall, 3-2 District 3) racked up all of its 400 offensive yards on the ground to send the Wahawks (3-6, 0-5) to their fifth straight loss after a strong start to the season.
West started with an electrifying, 71-yard touchdown run by Isaac Tolbert on its first possession.
But with Sabers grinding out yards on the ground, Hempstead didn't give the Wahawks many more chances. Sabers scored on two short touchdown runs to give the Mustangs a 14-6 advantage at halftime.
“Our defense was out there way too long," said West coach Lonnie Moore. “Hempstead was ground-pounding all night and we couldn’t hold them on third down and get them off the field.”
The Mustangs continued to play keepaway in the third quarter, adding an Elijah Herrion touchdown while limiting the Wahawks to one possession.
West made the most of that drive as junior quarterback Carter Maske hooked up with Tanner Pollock for a 22-yard pass to the 1-yard line, and Maske took it in from there.
“It’s great that he (Maske) is a junior," said Moore. "He’s grown a lot in three years and is a smart quarterback.
Maske went 15 of 22 with 145 passing yards Friday.
Leading 21-14, Hempstead added two more sustained drives in the final quarter, eroding the clock and icing the win when Sabers scored from six yards away with just over four minutes left.
“Hempstead had a good game plan, and hats off to them for that,” said Moore.
“This was a good learning year for our guys in this tough district. Now they know what to expect and we’ve got to get our guys committed in the offseason and more ready to go.”
Friday’s contest capped the careers of 13 Wahawk seniors.
“I love this group of seniors," said Moore. "They showed up and played their tails off. Anyone could have come out and quit. They never quit.”
