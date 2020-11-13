Prep football: Grundy Center routs St. Albert to reach Class A final

CEDAR FALLS – Grundy Center’s season-long mission is now just one win from completion.
Second in the state in 2019, the top-ranked Spartans are back in the state championship football game.
And ready for redemption.
Grundy Center overcame a sluggish start before earning a convincing 34-6 win over No. 10 Council Bluffs St. Albert in the Class A semifinals Friday afternoon at the UNI-Dome.
The Spartans advance to face perennial power and second-ranked Iowa City Regina (10-1) in Thursday’s state championship game. The Regals have won seven state titles and Grundy Center three.
“To imagine this and envision this, it’s what we’ve been striving for over the last 12 months,” Grundy Center coach Travis Zajac said. “It’s an incredible accomplishment to make it back to this point. It’s humbling to know we have another opportunity to play for a state title. We’re going to be very excited to compete against an excellent Regina team in that football game.”
The Spartans controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball while improving to 11-0. Grundy Center’s punishing ground attack accumulated a whopping 420 yards rushing.
The Falcons had their eight-game winning streak snapped in finishing their season 8-3.
“We knew Grundy Center was an excellent football team and they proved it today,” first-year St. Albert coach Jake Driver said. “We made some mistakes early that they capitalized on. They are a very physical team and they were effective running the ball.”
Grundy Center led 14-3 at the half Friday before starting the third quarter with a pair of quick scoring drives.
Junior quarterback Logan Knaack scored his third TD on a 1-yard sneak. Knaack set up the score after breaking loose down the sideline on a 76-yard run.
Senior running back Zach Opheim powered free on the next drive on a tackle-breaking 45-yard scoring burst up the middle. That gave the Spartans a commanding 27-3 advantage en route to their lopsided triumph.
Opheim delivered a 64-yard touchdown run midway through the final quarter. He finished with a game-high 223 yards rushing.
“It means everything to have another opportunity to win a state title,” Opheim said. “This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for since last year. We can’t wait to play again Thursday.”
Knaack contributed 200 yards rushing on just 17 carries.
“We’ve been working for this since last year’s championship game,” Knaack said. “We weren’t even sure we were going to have a season with everything going on. To be back here in the finals, it’s everything. We’ve worked really hard and now we have another chance to reach our goals.”
St. Albert, a strong program that has captured four state titles, struck first when Sam Wilber drilled a 46-yard field midway through the opening quarter.
The Spartans rebounded to score twice in a span of 102 seconds to grab control. Knaack scored on first-quarter runs of 25 and 1 yards to give his team a 14-3 lead.
The first TD was set up by Opheim’s 63-yard scamper down the center of the field. Knaack scored one play later before the Spartans recovered the ensuing kickoff to set up their second TD.
Grundy Center’s Dexter Whitehill intercepted two first-half passes and teammate Wes Willis recorded a pair of sacks. The Spartans held St. Albert to just 46 total yards in the first two quarters and only 115 over four quarters.
Grundy Center’s defense was superb. The Spartans allow less than five points per game and flexed their muscle again with a dominant showing Friday.
“Our defense has excelled all season long,” Zajac said. “Our kids played hard and came through again with another strong performance. Our defensive coaches came up with a great game plan and the kids went out and executed.”
