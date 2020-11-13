Prep football: Grundy Center routs St. Albert to reach Class A final

“We knew Grundy Center was an excellent football team and they proved it today,” first-year St. Albert coach Jake Driver said. “We made some mistakes early that they capitalized on. They are a very physical team and they were effective running the ball.”

Grundy Center led 14-3 at the half Friday before starting the third quarter with a pair of quick scoring drives.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Junior quarterback Logan Knaack scored his third TD on a 1-yard sneak. Knaack set up the score after breaking loose down the sideline on a 76-yard run.

Senior running back Zach Opheim powered free on the next drive on a tackle-breaking 45-yard scoring burst up the middle. That gave the Spartans a commanding 27-3 advantage en route to their lopsided triumph.

Opheim delivered a 64-yard touchdown run midway through the final quarter. He finished with a game-high 223 yards rushing.

“It means everything to have another opportunity to win a state title,” Opheim said. “This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for since last year. We can’t wait to play again Thursday.”

Knaack contributed 200 yards rushing on just 17 carries.