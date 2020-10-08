Prep football: Grundy Center looks to overcome final regular season road block

GRUNDY CENTER — Travis Zajac can encapsulate the current state of his Grundy Center football program in one memorable unselfish play from Friday night’s 47-0 win over North Tama.
Running back Zach Opheim made the correct cut, and as he started to break a lengthy touchdown run, multiple linemen could be seen sprinting ahead of him — including Wes Willis 50 yards downfield trying to block a safety.
“The perimeter blocking was fantastic,” Zajac recalls. “It was just an incredibly unselfish football play by all 11 guys and a testament to the kind of kids that we have and the character that they have.”
This is what it’s all about. Execution at the point of attack, outstanding footwork by the back, and selfless hustle downfield. What a play! @GCspartanFB @21weswil @ZachOpheim23 @NickAscher pic.twitter.com/yiM6SrcUFR— Travis Zajac (@coachtzajac) October 3, 2020
Grundy Center (6-0) will enter its Week 7 regular season finale inside Spartan Stadium against a familiar Belle Plaine (5-1) team at 7 p.m. Friday with a district championship hanging in the balance.
The Spartans secured a 29-12 win over the Plainsmen in last season’s opener before winning a closely contested rematch, 28-14, in the first round of the state playoffs.
Grundy Center trailed 14-7 at halftime of that playoff game before a third quarter stop in the red zone turned the tide. The Spartans advanced en route to a road that ended on the season’s final day inside the UNI-Dome. Luke DeMeulenaere returns from that hard-nosed Belle Plaine team and leads this year’s version of the Plainsmen with 1,168 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 168 carries.
Only 39 passes have been thrown by Belle Plaine all season.
“Tough, tough kids, tough program,” Zajac said, assessing Friday’s opponent. “Having played them twice last year, the improvement from Week 1 to Week 10 was pretty remarkable. That’s a testament to that coaching staff and those players.
“We know what we’re going to get with them. … It will a four-quarter fight for a district championship. You can’t ask for anything else on a Friday night in the fall.”
Grundy Center certainly brings plenty of ammunition into this unseasonably warm showdown with temperatures projected to climb into the 80s. Dual-threat quarterback Logan Knaack has passed for 415 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for another 665 and nine scores.
Opheim has 1,010 rushing yards and 14 scores on the season following last week’s 390 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Then there’s that physical and driven offensive line along with a suffocating Grundy Center defense that has secured four shutouts.
“We have our days where we don’t practice well,” said Zajac, pointing out this season hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing. “But we don’t typically have two bad practices in a row. We respond and as we progress through the season we’re doing a much better job of stacking good practices on top of one another and giving us a really good feeling about Friday night and how we’re going to perform.”
With the extended playoffs around the corner the stakes continue to elevate on a weekly basis. Zajac remains appreciative of the fact that his players have this opportunity reap the rewards of their hard work.
“We’re all incredibly blessed and grateful to be playing football at this stage, not knowing until the third week in July that a season was going to be a possibility,” Grundy Center’s second-year head coach said. “Talk about district championships and playoff runs, it’s a pretty incredible thing that we’ve been able to pull off and that’s credit to leadership within the various school districts throughout the state. We’re excited to match-up with Belle Plaine and see what we’ve got going into the postseason.”
