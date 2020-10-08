Prep football: Grundy Center looks to overcome final regular season road block

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only 39 passes have been thrown by Belle Plaine all season.

“Tough, tough kids, tough program,” Zajac said, assessing Friday’s opponent. “Having played them twice last year, the improvement from Week 1 to Week 10 was pretty remarkable. That’s a testament to that coaching staff and those players.

“We know what we’re going to get with them. … It will a four-quarter fight for a district championship. You can’t ask for anything else on a Friday night in the fall.”

Grundy Center certainly brings plenty of ammunition into this unseasonably warm showdown with temperatures projected to climb into the 80s. Dual-threat quarterback Logan Knaack has passed for 415 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for another 665 and nine scores.

Opheim has 1,010 rushing yards and 14 scores on the season following last week’s 390 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Then there’s that physical and driven offensive line along with a suffocating Grundy Center defense that has secured four shutouts.