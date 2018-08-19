WATERLOO — Brad Schmit knows exactly where his Waterloo Columbus football team needs to make strides to be a more successful team this season.
Schmit’s had capable quarterbacks who can throw the ball, but when the other team is not afraid of the Sailors’ running game, that makes passing the ball all that much harder.
Therefore, much of Columbus’ preseason has been focused on getting better at running the ball.
“If you can’t run the football, you’re going to struggle,” Schmit said. “When you’re forced to throw and the team knows you’re going to throw, they’re going to drop more guys into coverage and make it tougher for you to complete passes.”
Schmit and the Sailors feel they have the right pieces to see progress in the run game this fall.
Up front on the offensive line where it all starts, seniors Austin Zaputil and Ben Leibold are back. Juniors Caleb Vesely and Mitchell Carpenter are also returning veterans.
“Guys that played meaningful snaps last year. That’s where we’ve been lacking,” Schmit said.
The Sailors know they have capable runners, starting with Kobe Nobis (50 carries, 160 yards) and Ray Seidel (23-133) as well as two capable fullbacks/H-backs in Don Patnode and Ben Sinnott.
“They both got a lot of snaps last year,” Schmit said. “They’re different, but similar in style. Ray is more of a one-cut, get downfield, stick your foot in the ground, run behind your pads (guy), where Kobe is a little more shifty-type guy who is probably one of our best pass catches, as well.”
Quarterback Parker Westhoff also returns.
Nobis is the Sailors’ top returning pass catcher from 2017 — 25 grabs for 191 yards and a touchdown.
Columbus had a chance to work on its run game Friday with a scrimmage at Jesup.
“We’re focusing on the run game and developing an identity of wanting to pound it and pound it some more. The point of emphasis has been we’ve got to run the football,” Schmit finished.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.