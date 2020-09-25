Prep football: Frost, Don Bosco have memorable nights in 78-34 win

By CRAIG SESKER
Sports Correspondent
GILBERTVILLE – Cael Frost’s final homecoming game was one he definitely won’t forget.
The Don Bosco senior quarterback turned in a phenomenal performance, accounting for 436 total yards and seven touchdowns in an action-packed Friday night at Tom Ryan Field.
The fireworks went off early and often as the Dons and Springville engaged in an 8-Player matchup that resembled a track meet more at times than a football game.
Returning state champion and second-ranked Don Bosco relied on an abundance of explosive plays en route to a 78-34 victory.
“Emotions were running a little high early in the game, but we settled down and played Bosco football,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. “We made a few adjustments at halftime. We went back to our running game and relied on Cael Frost and our power game. It was a good game for us. We hadn’t played in a couple of weeks so there was a little rust to kick off.”
Frost rushed for 271 yards and four scores while also passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
The Dons, playing for the first time in two weeks, improved to 3-0. Springville dropped to 3-2.
“It’s been frustrating not being able to play, but it’s good to get out here against a good team and get a win,” Frost said. “We still have some rust that we need to keep knocking off. We’re still progressing and we’re going to keep improving.”
The scoreboard lit up like a pinball machine in a wild and wacky first half that saw the teams combine for 74 points and three kickoff returns for touchdowns.
The Dons, led by their superstar trio of Frost and Cade and Carson Tenold, erupted for an abundance of big plays in their homecoming game. The Tenolds each returned kickoffs for touchdowns and turned receptions from Frost into long TD plays.
“Those guys can score from anywhere on the field,” Frost said. “They can take it to the house on kickoffs and, when I throw the ball up there, they are going to run under it. They are great players.”
A determined Springville team hung with the favored Dons during the high-scoring first half.
Carson Tenold returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown to give his team an early 14-6 lead, but Springville’s speedy Spencer DeMean took off 62 yards for a score on the ensuing kickoff.
Cade Tenold countered with a 53-yard scoring pass from Frost before the Orioles closed within 22-20 on a beautiful one-handed catch by Luke Menster on a 65-yard scoring pass from Bryce Wilson.
“They just came out fighting,” Frost said. “Maybe we weren’t expecting it – I don’t know. It was a test and we had to answer. They punched us in the mouth and we had to come back and punch them in the mouth.”
The Dons countered with another big play when Cade Tenold burst through the middle on a 52-yard kickoff return for a score.
The Tenold brothers added TD receptions before Springville ended the long first half when Menster caught a 35-yard scoring pass as time expired.
The second half was all Dons. Frost added three more rushing touchdowns and Carson Tenold rushed for his last TD.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Yoder said. “I was preaching to them to play hard for 48 minutes and we showed we can do that. We dominated the second half. We play hard-nosed football and the kids are gritty. They are fun to watch.”
The Dons now prepare for a tough battle in their next game against a strong Easton Valley squad.
“This was definitely a good test going into our next game,” Yoder said. “We saw some things we need to work on. We need to make some adjustments and keep getting better.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!