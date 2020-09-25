Prep football: Frost, Don Bosco have memorable night against Springville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILBERTVILLE – Cael Frost’s final homecoming game was one he definitely won’t forget.

The Don Bosco senior quarterback turned in a phenomenal performance, accounting for 436 total yards and seven touchdowns in an action-packed Friday night at Tom Ryan Field.

The fireworks went off early and often as the Dons and Springville engaged in an 8-Player matchup that resembled a track meet more at times than a football game.

Returning state champion and second-ranked Don Bosco relied on an abundance of explosive plays en route to a 78-34 victory.

“Emotions were running a little high early in the game, but we settled down and played Bosco football,” Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. “We made a few adjustments at halftime. We went back to our running game and relied on Cael Frost and our power game. It was a good game for us. We hadn’t played in a couple of weeks so there was a little rust to kick off.”

Frost rushed for 271 yards and four scores while also passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

The Dons, playing for the first time in two weeks, improved to 3-0. Springville dropped to 3-2.