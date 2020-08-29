 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep football: Friday scoreboard
0 comments
agate

Prep football: Friday scoreboard

{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art prep football

Class 4A

Mississippi Valley

Cedar Falls 24, Dubuque Senior 16

Waterloo West 38, Waterloo East 14

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35, Cedar Rapids Prairie 34 (OT)

Dubuque Hempstead 28, Linn-Mar 7

Iowa City High 35, Davenport Central 14

West Delaware 35, Dubuque Wahlert 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Western Dubuque 21

Iowa City West 27, Iowa City Liberty 0

Cedar Rapids Washington 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

Class 3A

District 3

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Crestwood 13

New Hampton 15, Charles City 8

Decorah 19, Waukon 18

Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Western Dubuque 21

Class 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 21

Gilbert 23, West Marshall 13

Lake Mills 20, Forest City 6

South Hamilton 42, Roland-Story 8

South Hardin 23, Iowa Falls-Alden 19

District 4

Decorah 19, Waukon 18

New Hampton 15, Charles City 8

Oelwein 30, Union 16

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Crestwood 13

District 6

Mount Vernon 27, Camanche 14

Independence 34, Center Point-Urbana 7

Oelwein 30, Union 16

Benton Community 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21

Williamsburg 17, Solon 14

Class 1A

District 3

East Marshall 29, North Mahaska 0

South Hardin 23, Iowa Falls-Alden 19

Clear Lake 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 21

Dike-New Hartford 47, Oskaloosa 27

Columbus 29, Hudson 0

South Hamilton 42, Roland-Story 8

District 4

Columbus 29, Hudson 0

Jesup 31, North Linn 8

Sumner-Fredericksburg 34, Postville 0

St. Ansgar 35,  Osage 12

Wapsie Valley 42, Denver 20

Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 8

Class A

District 3

Belmond-Klemme at West Fork, ppd

Lake Mills 20, Forest City 6

Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 8

North Butler 7, BCLUW 0

St. Ansgar 35, Osage 12

District 4

Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Clayton Ridge 6

Maquoketa Valley 65, MFL MarMac 28

Sumner-Fredericksburg 34, Postville 0

East Buchanan 20, Starmont 12

South Winneshiek 20, North Fayette Valley 10

Wapsie Valley 42, Denver 20

District 7

North Butler 7, BCLUW 0

Grundy Center 20, Panorama 14

Lynnville-Sully 64, Colfax-Mingo 26

Alburnett 34, North Tama 6

East Marshall 29, North Mahaska 0

8-player

District 3

Springville 60, Central City 14

Don Bosco 78, West Central 6

Easton Valley 40, Janesville35

Kee High 54, Central Elkader 14

Midland at Dunkerton, ppd

8-player

District 2

AGWSR 72, Clarksville 20

Easton Valley 40, Janesville 35

North Iowa 38, Northwood-Kensett 21

Tripoli 60, Rockford 20

Riceville 38, Turkey Valley 26

8–player

District 5

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Meskwaki Settlement 36

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News