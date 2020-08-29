Prep football: Friday scoreboard

Class 4A
Mississippi Valley
Cedar Falls 24, Dubuque Senior 16
Waterloo West 38, Waterloo East 14
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35, Cedar Rapids Prairie 34 (OT)
Dubuque Hempstead 28, Linn-Mar 7
Iowa City High 35, Davenport Central 14
West Delaware 35, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 38, Western Dubuque 21
Iowa City West 27, Iowa City Liberty 0
Cedar Rapids Washington 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
Class 3A
District 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Crestwood 13
New Hampton 15, Charles City 8
Decorah 19, Waukon 18
Class 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 54, Aplington-Parkersburg 21
Gilbert 23, West Marshall 13
Lake Mills 20, Forest City 6
South Hamilton 42, Roland-Story 8
South Hardin 23, Iowa Falls-Alden 19
District 4
Oelwein 30, Union 16
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Crestwood 13
District 6
Mount Vernon 27, Camanche 14
Independence 34, Center Point-Urbana 7
Benton Community 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21
Williamsburg 17, Solon 14
Class 1A
District 3
East Marshall 29, North Mahaska 0
Dike-New Hartford 47, Oskaloosa 27
Columbus 29, Hudson 0
South Hamilton 42, Roland-Story 8
District 4
Jesup 31, North Linn 8
Sumner-Fredericksburg 34, Postville 0
St. Ansgar 35, Osage 12
Wapsie Valley 42, Denver 20
Central Springs 14, Nashua-Plainfield 8
Class A
District 3
Belmond-Klemme at West Fork, ppd
Lake Mills 20, Forest City 6
North Butler 7, BCLUW 0
St. Ansgar 35, Osage 12
District 4
Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Clayton Ridge 6
Maquoketa Valley 65, MFL MarMac 28
East Buchanan 20, Starmont 12
South Winneshiek 20, North Fayette Valley 10
Wapsie Valley 42, Denver 20
District 7
Grundy Center 20, Panorama 14
Lynnville-Sully 64, Colfax-Mingo 26
Alburnett 34, North Tama 6
East Marshall 29, North Mahaska 0
8-player
District 3
Springville 60, Central City 14
Don Bosco 78, West Central 6
Easton Valley 40, Janesville35
Kee High 54, Central Elkader 14
Midland at Dunkerton, ppd
8-player
District 2
AGWSR 72, Clarksville 20
North Iowa 38, Northwood-Kensett 21
Tripoli 60, Rockford 20
Riceville 38, Turkey Valley 26
8–player
District 5
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Meskwaki Settlement 36
