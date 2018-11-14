Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

Prep Football Finals

Championships

GAMES THURSDAY

8-player

Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1), 10 a.m.

Class A

Hudson (12-0) vs. AHSTW (12-0), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. C.R. Xavier (12-0), 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Class 1A

Dike-New Hartford (12-0) vs. West Sioux (11-1), 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs. PCM (12-0), 2 p.m.

Class 4A

W.D.M. Dowling (10-2) vs. Cedar Falls (12-0), 7 p.m.

