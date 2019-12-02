Eight Waterloo Columbus football players were named first-team all-Class 2A District 4 recently.
The Sailors put together one of the program's best seasons in recent history, going 8-2 overall and earning their first trip to the playoffs since 2010.
Representing Columbus on the first team are running backs Ray Seidel and Kobe Nobis, offensive linemen Caleb Vesely and Brayden Cole, receiver Ben Sinnott, defensive lineman Cannon Butler, linebacker Dallas Westhoff and defensive back Cody Hellman.
Butler was the district's co-efensive lineman of the year.
Three more Sailors are on the second team -- Carter Gallagher, Aidan Schmitz and Alex Feldmann, while Alex Buser and David Randall earned honorable mention recognition.
