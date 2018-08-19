WATERLOO — From year one to year two, Xavier Leonard saw improvement in his Waterloo East football program.
With the start of the 2018 season just five days away, Leonard expects another big step forward for the Trojans.
A young team that started upward of eight sophomores and played several other underclassmen in 2017 broke a 37-game losing streak in its season-opener last year and went on to finish 2-7.
It was a roller coaster ride that was full of more climbs than peaks, but Leonard is excited to get 2018 started.
“We had a tremendous off-season ... lifting, participation, camps,” Leonard said. “I’ve seen so much improvement.”
East will open 2018 by hosting rival Waterloo West in the 106th meeting between the Trojans and Wahawks on the new Field Turf surface at Memorial Stadium on Friday. East is looking to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.
“Our focused has narrowed to getting ready to step on that new field and win game one ... beat West,” Leonard said earlier this week. “We’re up for the challenge. We have a little countdown board where we rip off a sheet each day, 10, 9, 8 ... five days until West.
“The kids are ready to go out there game one and beat West.”
Through the first week and a half of practice, Leonard says several things have jumped out, especially in the trenches.
“Our offensive line has improved tremendously,” Leonard said. “We’ve worked hard in the off-season, and I think our ability to get out and block, get to the next level has really improved.”
That group is led by 6-foot-6, 300-pound left tackle Brody Card and returns two other key players in Sage Cunningham and Lakey Martin.
“We’ve definitely gotten better as a group,” said Card.
Additionally, Leonard has been pleased with a talented group of linebackers and defensive backs — Ahkil Muhammad, Aidan Ernst, Christian Zearing and Jacob Hanley.
“That is a really good group of defenders,” Leonard said.
Muhammad led East with 88 tackles, 60 solos, last year from his defensive back spot, while Hanley recorded 62 tackles, Zearing 26 and defensive lineman Javontez Jefferson record 30 tackles, including nine for loss.
The Trojans scrimmaged Crestwood of Cresco Friday.
