CHARLES CITY -- Waterloo East found four different ways to score Friday as the Trojans began district football play with a 41-13 triumph at Charles City.

It was the second straight victory for East, which snapped an 18-game losing streak a week earlier at Newton.

The Trojans used their passing game for their first two touchdowns. Dylan Reyes connected with Tyrell Newman for a 10-yard TD in the opening quarter, then hit Ramir Scott for a 30-yard score in the second.

Kjuan Owens ran for the next two touchdowns, one in the third period and one in the fourth, as East stretched its lead to 28-0.

It grew again when Chase Niles picked off a Charles City pass and returned it 56 yards to the end zone. Then, after the Comets (2-3, 0-1) scored on Ian Collins' 75-yard kickoff return and Trimel Christian's 56-yard run, Scott capped the scoring with a 75-yard kickoff return of his own for the Trojans (2-3, 1-0).

