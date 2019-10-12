WATERLOO -- Defense ruled Friday night's Class 3A, District 3 battle between Waverly-Shell Rock and Waterloo East.
However, in the end it was the Trojans' ability to execute on offense that lifted them to a 14-10 win that was their third in four games. At 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the district, East kept its playoff hopes alive while the Go-Hawks (2-5, 1-2) find themselves in a tough position.
The contest started with a successful onside kick by Waverly-Shell Rock. The Trojans' defense held strong, however, and forced a 32-yard field goal by Noah Jeppesen.
East then forced a fumble after the Go-Hawks drove deep into Trojan territory. Linebacker Christian Zearing pounced on the ball in what was a game-changing play for East.
"We knew after that first quarter we were in good shape," said Trojans coach Xavier Leonard. "We concentrated on stopping number 43 (McCrae Hagarty) and we keyed on him with a lot of gang tackles. Our defense was all around him and they played him tough. He is a very physical runner for just a freshman and very strong. We had to stop him."
Hagarty started with 66 yards in the opening quarter alone, but added just 66 more the rest of the way.
With the Trojans closing down the run game, Waverly-Shell Rock went to the air and found some success as Ethan Flege hit Elijah Davis for an 18-yard score and a 10-0 lead.
The Trojans answered quickly, scoring with eight minutes remaining in the first half on Dylan Reyes' run from three yards out.
The defenses tightened up again and no one cracked the goal line until the fourth frame.
Kjuan Owens broke a few tackles at the line of scrimmage, then met a Go-Hawk defender one-on-one at the 2-yard line. Owens won the battle and bulled his way in for the go-ahead score.
"The offensive line delivered great blocks all night," said Owens, who finished with 102 yards on the ground. "I got through the line and there was only one guy to beat and I just wanted to get into the end zone. The holes were open all night but they closed just as fast so you had to hit them quick.
"This was such a huge win for us, at home in front of our fans. And now we can think about winning the next two games and maybe look at the playoffs. A lot can happen and we just have to keep putting in the effort at practice and bring it to the game."
East needed two more big defensive stops to secure the win.
Waverly-Shell Rock drove to the Trojan 15 late and on fourth-and-12, linebacker Mateo Martinez made a saving tackle one yard short of the first down, giving East the ball at the 3 with just over five minutes to play.
The Go-Hawks then stopped the Trojans on fourth and inches to give themselves one more chance with the ball at the 31 and two minutes remaining.
Zearing made a jarring hit that caused a fumble and Alexander Glover covered it up to seal the win for East.
"We just couldn't execute when we got in the red zone," Waverly-Shell Rock coach Mark Hubbard said. "I give East all the credit, they did what they needed to do. Our boys are resilient though and they will come back."
