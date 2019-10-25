WATERLOO -- It was a season finale that won't soon be forgotten as Class 3A's Waterloo East and West Delaware hooked up for a slugfest that had a little bit of everything.
The Hawks (5-4) pulled out the win, making a defensive stand deep in their own territory to preserve a 36-35 back-and-forth victory.
"Our guys showed tonight that they are going to be fighters and they will not quit," Trojans coach Xavier Leonard said. "They bought into what we were doing and I am so proud of each and every one of them.
"It didn't show on the scoreboard, but in my mind tonight was a huge victory for Waterloo East and its program."
The Trojans got off to a promising start toward their fourth victory of the season after senior quarterback Dylan Reyes connected with Tyrell Newman for a 29-yard score in the first period.
East used a little trickery on its next series faking a punt on fourth-and-four at their own 20 with Reyes advancing to the 28.
Reyes upped the Trojans' advantage to 14-0 early in the second period after sneaking in from three yards out. The drive was aided by a tipped pass that Aidan Ernst hauled in for a 31-yard gain.
The Hawks answered quickly and the teams traded scores after that as East took a 21-14 edge to halftime.
The Trojans built another 14-point lead midway through the third frame when Reyes found an opening in the defense and outran everyone to paydirt from 36 yards away.
"We made a lot of great plays tonight but couldn't finish," said Reyes. "It hurts not to win this one but we can look back and say that this team showed a lot of improvement from last year and we were in every game.
"We never once laid down and we always kept fighting. I will miss this team but they will come back stronger next year and I would like to come back and watch."
After West Delaware tied the game at 28-28, East grabbed the lead again with a 69-yard drive capped by Kjuan Owens' five-yard burst with 5:37 remaining.
The Hawks roared back and scored just 1:14 later, then added a two-point conversion run to go up 36-35 and set up the dramatic finish.
The Trojans marched down the field and got as close as the 12-yard line before a penalty and a pair of sacks dashed the threat.
"It was a good year for this team," said Leonard. "The record may not show it but we lost a lot of close ball games. We'll come back. We will lose some good seniors from this team, but we will come back with most of the offensive line and some really good running backs. The defense will be good, as well."
