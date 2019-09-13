WATERLOO -- Three games into the 2019 football season, Waterloo East has yet to savor a victory.
It's so close the Trojans can taste it.
Friday night at Memorial Stadium, East found itself in a quick 21-0 hole against Webster City, but unlike teams in the past this Trojan team took the challenge and charged back.
The rally fell short at 48-32, but the Trojans feel they are close to a big payday.
"We are close, very close," said East coach Xavier Leonard. "You just cannot fall behind 21-0 like that and expect to come back. It's tough. Our guys fought hard all game and when we closed the game to 26-33, I thought we had the game. We let a few big plays get by us and at the end of the day you are 0-3. A respectable 0-3, but that doesn't get you much."
After falling into that 21-0 hole, the combination of East quarterback Dylan Reyes and wide receiver Tyrell Newman ignited the Trojans' comeback.
East put together a four play, 54-yard drive that culminated with a 33-yard pitch-and-catch from Reyes to Newman.
Unusual plays led to the next two Trojan scores.
Ramir Scott exploded for a tackle-breaking, 84-yard kickoff return to close the gap to 27-12. Moments later, Alexander Glover took the snap from center but found the going tough to the left side so he pulled up at the line of scrimmage and tossed a seven-yard touchdown strike to Reyes, who was all alone in the end zone.
Reyes and Newman teamed up for touchdowns early in the third quarter and again in the fourth to pull East within striking distance.
"We watched film on these guys and talked about how we could exploit their coverage," Newman said. "Dylan and I have played together a long time and we know what we can do out there. We have kind of a young offensive line right now but they are coming along and we just have to fit all the pieces together.
"This team has a lot of heart and we can slowly feel this thing building. We are close to turning it around."
Newman finished the game with seven catches for 142 yards, and Reyes threw for 261 yards while completing 21 of his 38 attempts.
The Trojans could not make a needed first down on their ensuing possession and had to surrender the ball back to the Lynx. Trey Mathis sealed the deal with a game-breaking run down the right side from 32 yards away to ice the game.
"We just need to regroup now and go back after it tomorrow," added Leonard. "I think everyone on this team believes we are better than 0-3 and we just have to clean some things up and show them.
"Like I said before, we have played three very tough, close games and we are getting where we want to be. It takes a little time."
