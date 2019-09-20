NEWTON -- Head coach Xavier Leonard and his Waterloo East football team have been knocking on victory's door all season.
Friday night, the Trojans kicked it down as they put it all together for a 41-13 road win at Newton that snapped an 18-game losing streak dating back to the third week of the 2017 season.
Newton, which had won two of its first three games, scored first Friday for a 7-0 lead at the 10:47 mark of the second quarter. East then reeled off 28 unanswered points.
The Cardinals got within 28-13 with 9:26 remaining, but the Trojans struck for two more touchdowns to put the game away.
Kjuan Owens rushed for more than 200 yards for East.
