DENVER — They only played one half of football.
But one thing was very apparent Friday night.
The Dike-New Hartford football team is going to be a handful for whoever lines up against them this fall. The Wolverines struck for three first-quarter touchdowns en route to a weather-shortened, 21-0 win over 2017 state quarterfinalist Denver in Class 1A non-district play.
“We have an experienced team and we came out ready to play,” Dike-New Hartford coach Don Betts said. “Our kids were ready to go Tuesday. They wanted to get on the field and show this is how our program plays.”
Shortly after the game went to halftime and the teams left the field, it was announced there would be a 30-minute delay because of lightning in the area. Another delay of 45 minutes followed as heavy rain and lightning continued in Denver. With another storm cell headed that way, the coaches eventually agreed to call the game.
Shortly after the game was stopped for good, another batch of heavy rain and lightning swept through Denver.
Betts was asked if he had ever been involved in a game that was called at halftime.
“No, I never have,” Betts said. “There was another cell with more rain and lightning coming. I would have liked to have played, but I support what was done and I respect that decision.”
Denver coach Rhett Barrett said it was not an easy decision to end the game after one half.
“It was really hard on me,” Barrett said. “I don’t want people to think I quit. But there’s a point of no return after an hour and a half delay where kids are tight. I only have 18 kids playing. And you’re playing one of the top teams in 1A, so you have to be smart with what you’re doing. Plus, another storm was coming in. It was one of the toughest coaching decisions I’ve ever had to make.”
Before the game was called, the Wolverines put on a first-quarter show by scoring on three straight possessions.
Junior quarterback Drew Sonnenberg connected on a pair of touchdown passes. He hit Tim Koop on 15-yard scoring strike and later connected with Parker Kiewiet for a 9-yard score.
In between TD passes, Cade Fuller scampered around left end on 10-yard scoring run.
“It was a crazy night with the weather, but our senior leaders kept everybody focused,” Sonnenberg said. “We wanted to set the tempo right on. Our linemen came out firing on all cylinders and that made a big difference for us.”
Sonnenberg passed for 112 yards in one half.
“Drew did a great job,” Betts said. “He got a lot of experience last year and we gave the reins to him. He grew up and learned a lot during the second half of last season. He gets the ball to the people that are open.”
The Wolverines are a veteran team with a majority of their starting lineup back from last season.
Denver, which handily beat Dike-New Hartford in last year’s season-opener, was hit hard by graduation losses from last season.
The Cyclones managed just 73 first-half yards.
Dike-New Hartford, a perennial state power that moved down from Class 2A to 1A this season, finished with 189 total yards in 24 minutes.
“We’re really excited for this season,” Sonnenberg said. “It was a great start to the season for us. We just have to keep working hard.”
Dike-N.H. 21, Denver 0
Dike-N.H. 21 0 — 21
Denver 0 0 — 0
D-NH – Tim Koop 15 pass from Drew Sonnenberg (Isaac Jorgensen kick)
D-NH – Cade Fuller 10 run (Jorgensen kick)
D-NH – Parker Kiewiet 9 pass from Sonnenberg (Jorgensen kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
D-NH Den
First downs 11 5
Rushes-yards 16-77 13-15
Passing yards 112 58
Comp-att-int 9-16-0 7-12-0
Punts-avg. 2-38.0 4-45.8
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-yards 2-10 2-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
D-NH – Cade Bennett 8-43, Fuller 4-24, Sonnenberg 3-8, Tristin Cleveland 1-2.
DENVER – Connor Smith 4-13, Cael Krueger 5-2, Nathan Eggena 4-0.
Passing
D-NH – Sonnenberg 9-16-0, 112 yards.
DENVER – Krueger 7-12-0, 58 yards.
Receiving
D-NH – Koop 3-38, Kiewiet 3-26, Fuller 1-32, Ely Sohn 1-10, Cleveland 1-6.
DENVER – Colton Reiter 3-27, Zach Miller 2-23, Eggena 1-5, Smith 1-3.
