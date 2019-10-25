DIKE -- Few certainties can be found on high school gridirons across the state once temperatures plummet, and seniors are introduced alongside family members for their final regular season home game.
Dike-New Hartford’s veterans entered Friday’s winner-take-all Week 9 showdown with Iowa City Regina for the Class 1A, District 6 championship needing a win to guarantee another home game in the upcoming playoffs.
Facing their toughest test of the season, the Wolverines’ had all the answers. No. 1 Dike-New Hartford scored the final 35 points of a 42-10 victory to secure back-to-back district championships. Regina’s dynasty has won 65 of its last 67 district games with Dike-New Hartford now responsible for both losses.
“We want to start the next season at home and that’s what motivated us the most,” Dike-New Hartford senior running back Cade Bennett said after finishing with 212 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. “It’s something we can look back once we’re older so it means a lot.”
D-NH (9-0, 5-0) matched Regina (7-2, 4-1) punch-for-punch early.
The Regals’ opening-drive field goal was answered by an efficient Dike-New Hartford senior quarterback Drew Sonnenberg, who began with six consecutive completions, capped by a 20-yard, play-action pass for the first of two Parker Kiewiet touchdown receptions.
After Regina took a 10-7 lead on Levi Quinlan’s 3-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, Dike-New Hartford answered on the next play from scrimmage. Bennett broke a pair of tackles at the line of scrimmage and raced 80 yards for a lead the Wolverines never relinquished.
Regina appeared poised to answer Bennett’s big run, but Nathan Graves stripped receiver Joshua Dutchik at the goal line. Kiewiet returned the fumble 56 yards the other direction before fighting through contact for a 32-yard touchdown reception from Sonnenberg.
You have free articles remaining.
“On defense we just keep each other going and we don’t get down on ourselves,” Kiewiet said, addressing a unit that finished with four takeaways. “We just need to trust ourselves. We’ve got to hold each other accountable and keep everyone up.”
After Kiewiet’s momentum-changing fumble recovery and touchdown reception, the Wolverine lead snowballed.
D-NH’s Dane Fuller came up with his first of two interceptions, caught a key fourth-down pass on the ensuing drive, and added 3-yard touchdown reception to open up the game by halftime, 28-10. Sonnenberg threw all 18 of his passes in the first half, completing 11 for 136 yards. Kiewiet had five catches for 95 of that total.
“These kids are resilient,” D-NH coach Don Betts said. “No matter what’s thrown at them, they are prepared. They battle back, and they’ve done that throughout their careers.
“We haven’t had teams that have moved the ball on us like that. These kids were like, OK fine. We got at it and they kept battling. That’s the best part about this group. They’ve come in since day one when they were freshman, these seniors, they put their head down, work their tails off and they battle, battle, battle.”
The Wolverines used a physical rushing attack to add two more touchdowns in the second half.
Regina’s Ashton Cook finished 14 of 24 passing for 128 yards against a talented D-NH secondary that often held its own. The Regals rushed for 156 yards, yet a few key plays in the first half ultimately decided this game.
“It got away from us,” Regina coach Marv Cook said. “I thought we were prepared. I thought our kids played hard. We just didn’t make enough plays. They made plays, we didn’t.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.