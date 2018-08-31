DIKE -- Dike-New Hartford's electrifying senior playmaker Cade Fuller had a dazzling 87-yard punt return touchdown and added a scoop-and-score fumble return from 35 yards out during Friday's convincing 40-6 rivalry win over Aplington-Parkersburg.
Yet, for all the excitement those moments provided, it was a turning point early in the third quarter that caused Wolverines coach Don Betts' eyes to light up when recapping this victory.
Aplington-Parkersburg (1-1) took its opening drive of the second half to the D-NH 21 with an opportunity to make it a one-possession game before Drew Sonnenberg batted away Carter Cuvelier's fourth-down pass in the end zone.
Dike-New Hartford then offered a textbook definition of Wolverine football to secure the win. D-NH hit its neighbor with 11 consecutive rushes for a total of 79 yards, capped by Cade Bennett's second touchdown run. The Wolverine offensive line allowed their backs to get no fewer than three yards on a single carry during that surge.
"That drive was a thing of beauty," Betts said after his team finished with 253 rushing yards on 44 carries. "We've got athletes all over the place and we can make those big plays, but at the end of the day to win football games consistently you have to be able to run the football and stop the other guys from running it.
"We've got guys up front that we believe in. We wanted to establish the run and I think we did a good job of that tonight."
For all the big plays he made, Fuller was also impressed with what his teammates on the line were able to accomplish.
"This year we're trying to get back to our basics, Wolverine football," Fuller said. "That's just ground and pound."
Bennett was the workhorse within D-NH's ground attack with 166 yards on 21 carries. Aplington-Parkersburg coach Alex Pollock also looked back on that key swing in the third quarter as a crucial moment in the game.
Too often the Falcons' defense was unable to get off the field.
"Bottom line is we need to be better in the trenches and we need to be able to overcome adversity a lot better," Pollock said. "We were behind the sticks a lot today and we didn't do anything to earn it back. Credit to them, they're a big reason why it happened, but we need to improve in every aspect of the game."
A Dike-New Hartford team (2-0) with nearly its entire starting lineup intact from a season ago jumped on Aplington-Parkersburg early when Fuller caught a 42-yard pass from Sonnenberg on the Wolverines' first play from scrimmage. A series of Bennett runs covered the remaining 22 yards for the game's first score.
Fuller then gave his team a two-possession cushion with his punt return touchdown. His fumble recovery score later added to D-NH's second-half surge.
"That's a wild-card," Betts said, addressing Fuller's playmaking ability. "He can do so many things and you can put him in so many places. He can affect the game from so many different places."
Aplington-Parkersburg, in contrast, missed multiple opportunities for big plays. A hold negated a run into the red zone, while multiple passes were dropped or open downfield targets were missed in the first half.
After Isaac Jorgensen kicked a 25-yard field goal, Aplington-Parkersburg put together its only scoring drive of the game in the second quarter. A 50-yard third down completion by Cuvelier set up Sam Nolte's touchdown run from the goal line.
In total, A-P finished with 93 yards on 39 carries against Dike-New Hartford's strong defensive front. With so many familiar players back on the field this season, the Wolverines' have put their strengthened bonds on display through the first two weeks.
"We might have gotten a little bit stronger, but the main thing is we just came together as a team," Fuller said. "We've got 14 seniors and we're close with the junior class, sophomore class, freshman class. We're just all teammates and that's what makes a good team. ... We just had a lot of fun tonight."
