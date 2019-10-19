DECORAH -- Decorah's offense didn't find much traction against the Waterloo East defense Friday night.
However, the Vikings' defense was even better as it shut down the explosive Trojans for a 14-7 Class 3A District 3 football triumph.
Decorah took a 7-0 lead on Andrew Magner's two-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. East answered quickly and the Vikings intercepted a Trojan pass late in the half, and it was a 7-7 game at halftime.
Magner scored what proved to be the game-winning touchdown when he returned the second-half kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown that East was unable to match.
Magner finished with 134 rushing yards on 25 carries to lead a Decorah offense that ran for 151 yards and passed for 46.
East slipped to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the district while the Vikings squared their overall record at 4-4 and are 3-1 in district action.
