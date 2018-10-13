WATERLOO -- Waterloo East hurt itself with turnovers Friday night, and Decorah helped itself to a 48-0 Class 3A, District 3 football win at Memorial Stadium.
The Vikings broke on top with 1 minute, 36 seconds left in the opening quarter on a 12-yard run by Drake Shelton. Just 12 seconds later, it was 14-0 as Cameron DeLong recovered a Trojan fumble on his own kickoff and returned it seven yards for a touchdown.
East's next drive ended with an interception that the Vikings converted into Kailer McCabe's 17-yard scoring run with :04 left in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead.
“We had momentum going early on in the game,” said East head coach Xavier Leonard. “We got the ball in the red zone twice and had we scored there it would have been a different game. Decorah got the momentum back at the end of the first and that was that.”
Shelton danced his way to the end zone again in the second quarter on a 22-yard run that made it 28-0 at halftime. He finished the night with 98 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Decorah's Kolin Krauskopf returned an interception 25 yards for a pick six in the third quarter as mistakes continued to haunt the Trojans.
“We always tell our players be mindful of the ball and we eyed our receivers a little too long and that led to our interceptions,” said Leonard.
Decorah's Jace Johnson added his name to the scoring sheet with a one-yard run following an East turnover on downs to bring the score to 41-0, and Brendan Lovstuen capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter with a two-yard TD run.
Decorah won its fourth straight game and improved to 6-2 overall and 4-0 in the district. East fell to 0-8 and 0-4.
East faces another tough opponent in its season finale next week at Independence.
“We've got to work on ball security drills and not give up field position," said Leonard. "Offensively, we didn’t help our defense by setting them up with short fields all night.
"We've got one game left and we’re going to do what we can for those guys (seniors) and try to go out with a victory for them."
