WAVERLY -- The Crestwood High School football team was rolling.
The Class 2A No. 4 Cadets had taken a two-touchdown lead and were in command early against perennial Class 3A power Waverly-Shell Rock.
But the Go-Hawks fought back against their long-time rival, drawing within four points before falling just short in a 14-10 homecoming setback Friday night.
“Waverly is a good, tough, physical team and we knew it was going to be a battle,” Crestwood coach Skip Eckhardt said. “Their kids did a great job of battling back. They have a great program and it was big for us to win a tough game here on the road.”
Crestwood improved to 2-1 while Waverly-Shell Rock dropped to 1-2.
“Cresco is a great football team,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “They played well and hats off to them. We just need to continue to get better on things.”
Crestwood went up 14-0 on a pair of eight-yard scoring runs by Reece Wilson in the second quarter.
But the game changed on the ensuing kickoff. Crestwood quarterback Carter Henry suffered an apparent shoulder injury while trying to make a tackle.
“We hate having our quarterback on special teams, but Carter’s a heck of a kicker,” Eckhardt said. “He’s supposed to stay back, but he’s a competitor and he was hustling down the field to make the tackle.”
Henry was helped off the field and did not return in the second half.
Waverly-Shell Rock made a strong second-half charge while shutting down the Cadets over the final two quarters.
Elijah Davis powered into the end zone on a three-yard run in the third quarter before Noah Jeppeson’s 27-yard field as the Go-Hawks cut the Cadet lead to 14-10 with 6 minutes, 30 seconds left.
Waverly-Shell Rock had two late opportunities on offense, but suffered an interception and a sack in the game’s closing minutes.
Crestwood compiled 117 total yards in the first half before being held to just two yards in the second half.
The Go-Hawks finished with 180 yards, including 124 on the ground. Jonathan Wessel rushed for 75 yards and Donovan Wessel added 68 for W-SR.
First-half mistakes proved costly for the Go-Hawks. Waverly-Shell Rock’s offense was clicking early in the game and moved into Crestwood territory.
But a bad snap went over quarterback Ethan Flege’s head and resulted in a 13-yard loss. The Go-Hawks eventually had to punt.
Waverly-Shell Rock had two other errant snaps when it lined up in punt formation. The Go-Hawks were unable to get the punt off either time as the Cadet defense closed in for the tackle.
“We made mistakes everywhere,” Hubbard said. “We’ve got to get better all the way around. There are a number of things that we’ve got to clean up.”
Leading 14-0, Crestwood had the ball at the Go-Hawk 5-yard line late in the first half after one of the errant punt snaps. But the Cadets lost a fumble.
“We could’ve gone up three touchdowns at that point,” Eckhardt said. “That was a critical mistake that kept them in the game.”
Hubbard said he was pleased with the effort his team played with, particularly when his team came back strong in the second half.
“We got better,” he said. “There is a lot of football left to be played. We will keep fighting and keep working. If we keep progressing, we’re going to be a good football team.”
