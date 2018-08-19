WATERLOO — Lonnie Moore is getting anxious.
Less than a week out from Waterloo West’s season-opening football game against metro rival Waterloo East, the veteran head coach and his staff have a lot of decisions to make.
Friday night’s scrimmage provided some film that will help that process, but the Wahawks are a work in progress.
“This group is really young and inexperienced,” noted Moore, who has about 40 players in camp. “I am very excited to see some of these guys who put in a lot of time in the offseason and the competition at different positions to see how that pans out.
“It’s a good group of kids.”
West graduated most of its skill position players on offense. There’s a three-way battle at quarterback that features Luke Masten, Carter Maske and Tanner Pollack, who could end up in any number of roles for the Wahawks.
“We might not name a starter there until the day before the first game,” said Moore. “They’re different types of quarterbacks. We’ve got to figure out who we’re going to go with because that’s going to dictate what we do offensively a little bit.”
Moore said he’s been impressed with the rapid progress he’s seen from some of his other young players, as well.
“Some of the young guys are catching on real quick,” he noted. “Again, in the offseason we did some seven-on-seven and camps and stuff like that which helps.
“I think our leadership is real good. Noah Susong (linebacker and top returning tackler) is a four-year varsity player. When you’ve got somebody like Noah on your team, he’s a really good leader and he sets the tone for other people to look up to.”
Moore said he’s got five sophomores working with the varsity, and three or four of them are in the middle of the competition for playing time. Friday’s scrimmage will carry a lot of weight in sorting out the two-deep.
“We’ll get to see some guys in some spots and situations and see if they can make plays,” said Moore. “It gives our kids opportunities to show what they can do and get it on film.
“It’s big for those kids to play under the lights and see who can play.”
