MONTICELLO -- It's been a long time coming, but the next stop for the Waterloo Columbus football team is the Class 2A playoffs.
The Sailors completed an 8-1 regular season Friday night and nailed down the runner-up position in District 4 by holding off playoff hopeful Monticello 34-21.
It's the first eight-win regular season for Columbus since 1996, and the Sailors will be making their first postseason appearance since 2010.
"I'm proud of the kids," said head coach Brad Schmit, whose team went 7-2 a year ago but was left out of the playoffs. "It's been a long time since we've been in this position.
"These kids are resilient. They hold each other accountable. They prepare at a high level and they perform at a high level."
Friday's game was a back-and-forth battle that Columbus finally put away in the fourth quarter.
It was 7-7 after the opening period. The Sailors went up 20-7 in the second quarter on a pair of touchdown passes from Carter Gallagher to Ben Sinnott, then had another touchdown called back. Monticello turned that into a 14-point swing with a score that made it 20-14 at halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Ray Seidel darted 14 yards to put Columbus up 27-14. Monticello (6-3, 2-3) answered to make it a one-score game again, but the Sailors' running game converted a couple of key third downs and Seidel broke a 43-yard TD run to seal it.
"They played tough," Schmitt said of the Panthers. "They always play us tough.
"They do some good things on offense. You've got to keep their offense off the field. We just kind of put our foot down there in the second half and weren't going to be denied."
Seidel finished with 292 yards on 36 rushing attempts. Sinnott ran for 47 yards on five attempts in addition to his four pass receptions for 83 yards and the two touchdowns. Gallagher finished 6 of 16 for 107 yards with one interception.
Monticello passed for 254 yards, but rushed for just 92. Caden Hartz and Cannon Butler had interceptions for the Sailors.
"Our defense did a pretty solid job," said Schmit.
Late Friday, Columbus waited to learn its playoff opponent and destination. As the district runner-up, the Sailors know they'll be on the road.
"We're looking forward to seeing where we're gonna go in the first round," said Schmit. "We'll play anybody, anywhere. We have formula that travels well with a good defense and a good run game.
"I've got to credit our staff and kids. It's been a great ride so far, and we're not ready for this to end."
