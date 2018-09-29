WATERLOO — Talk about a fantastic finish.
Waterloo Columbus’ Donald Patnode scored the go-ahead touchdown with 2 minutes, 23 seconds remaining Friday night at T.J. McLaughlin Field, but it took a game-saving tackle from Kaden Ludwig a half-yard from the end zone to preserve a 22-16 victory as time ran out.
“I don’t know what to think right now,” a drained Ludwig said. “All I thought about on that play was, ‘Oh please don’t let him score.’ I knew there was still time left on the clock and that we needed to hurry and get back to the line. When the horn sounded it was just, I don’t know, like the longest six seconds of my life.”
The Raiders, 1-5 and hard-luck losers four previous times this season, took a 9-3 lead into the final 12 minutes of the game, and that is where the script got interesting.
Junior defensive lineman Ben Sinnott of Columbus, 5-1 for the first time since 2004, took the lead role and changed the momentum of the game.
The Raiders were looking to put the Sailors down with a time-consuming drive when Sinnott jumped at the line and knocked a pass attempt from Matthew Walton into the air, then out-jumped the crowd and picked off the pass.
Seven plays later, Sinnott hauled in a game-tying, eight-yard TD pass from Parker Westhoff.
“Coaches are always telling us to get our hands up and it has worked the last couple games,” said Sinnott. “The team just rushed down the field after that and we scored. I got open a lot when they ran two safeties and I just got open on that one.”
Sinnott duplicated his efforts on Anamosa’s next possession as he deflected another pass, but this time it fell into the hands of teammate Joe Dunlay.
The Sailors cashed in on that turnover, as well, when Westhoff nailed Ludwig in stride from 34 yards out.
“You would be hard-pressed to find a better player in the state of Iowa right now than Ben Sinnott,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “He made some really big plays tonight along with all the guys.
“I am so proud of the way they came out in the second half and showed such resiliency. Our offense just went out and imposed their will against them with our ground game, and they all just came out and responded in that second half.”
The defense bent on the final Raider drive, but when push came to shove the Sailors pushed back harder, with Ludwig making the tackle short of the goal with nine seconds left.
Zac McLean came out of the slot on the final play and made the catch at the 1-yard line. Just as he was twisting away from one Columbus defender, Ludwig came charging in and turned him away.
“My heart rate is at 180 right now,” said Schmit, whose team also secured its first winning regular season since 2010. “This was just unbelievable and maybe the teams in the past may have lost this game, but these guys, there is something special about them.”
Columbus 22, Anamosa 16
Anamosa 0 3 6 7 — 16
Columbus 0 3 0 19 — 22
Ana — FG Maverick Tjaden 27
Col — FG Ben Trost 31
Ana — Zac McLean 41 pass from Matthew Walton (kick failed)
Col — Ben Sinnott 8 pass from Parker Westhoff (kick failed)
Col — Kaden Ludwig 34 pass from Westhoff (Trost kick)
Ana — Nathan Dietiker 7 run (Tjaden kick)
Col — Donald Patnode 5 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Ana. Col.
First downs 17 17
Rushes-yards 32-148 36-221
Passing yards 134 174
Comp-att-int. 16-28-2 11-21-1
Return yards 54 35
Punts-avg. 2-30.0 1-22.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 2-10 7-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
ANAMOSA — Nathan Dietiker 11-62, Nolan McLean 3-22, Zac McLean 5-4, Matthew Walton 13-60.
COLUMBUS — Kobe Nobis 12-82, Donald Patnode 4-23, Ben Sinnott 1-18, Parker Westhoff 1-minus 7, Ray Seidel 17-103, Tristan Wright 1-2.
Passing
ANAMOSA — Walton 16-28-1, 134 yards.
COLUMBUS — Westhoff 11-21-2, 174 yards.
Receiving
ANAMOSA — Z. McLean 11-160, Dylan Rickels 1-12, Dietiker 2-9, N. McLean 2-15, Walker Marsh 1-4.
COLUMBUS — Ludwig 5-81, Cannon Butler 1-11, Sinnott 4-76, Seidel 1-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.