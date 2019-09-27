WATERLOO -- Waterloo Columbus wanted to start fast, be physical and contain Oelwein's Gage Voshell Friday night.
The fifth-ranked Sailors (5-0) couldn't have executed their plan much better in the opening half as the grabbed control and cruised to a 40-22 Class 2A, District 4 football win.
"The things we wanted to do tonight was be physical and play going downhill," said Columbus coach Brad Schmit, whose team built a 26-0 halftime advantage.
"I thought we played probably the best we have ever played in that first half since I've been here. We were physical up front and we ran the ball well. We also shut down (Voshell) in the first half. He is their bell cow and we did not allow them much at all."
The Sailors held Voshell to 44 yards in the first half, and the Huskies had just 52 yards over those first 24 minutes. Voshell found a little more success in the fourth quarter and finished with 112 yards on 30 carries.
"It wasn't exactly the way we wanted to end the game," Schmit said after the Huskies outscored Columbus 22-7 in the fourth quarter. "They run the ball well and they were really successful on the perimeters, especially in the second half. They began pinning our ends in and getting to the outside. We got a little soft out there."
In the first half, the Sailors turned Ray Seidel and Ben Sinnott loose.
Sinnott got it going for Columbus when he hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Carter Gallagher. Seidel followed suit on the next possession as he burst through a gaping hole in the middle and scored from 57 yards out to put the home team up 13-0.
The Gallagher-to-Sinnott combination clicked again for a five-yard touchdown, and Seidel closed out the half with a three-yard jaunt for the 26-0 lead.
"Our whole offensive line was making holes all game," said Seidel. "We owe it to them, because they showed up to play and did a great job."
Seidel finished with 185 yards on just 11 carries, including a 60-yard TD run on his only attempt of the second half as Columbus worked Kobe Nobis back into the backfield mix.
Nobis, banged up in the season-opener, added 92 yards on seven totes, including a 78-yard touchdown burst up the middle with five minutes remaining in the third.
"Kobe adds a new ingredient to our mix," said Schmit. "He is a tough runner and tonight he showed he has speed by outrunning two guys to score. He is a great vocal leader to this team and it is good to have him back."
