Nine Waterloo Columbus players have been named to the Class 2A, District 4 all-district first team, and Sailors head coach Brad Schmit earned Coach of the Year honors.
Running backs Ray Seidel (936 rushing yards) and Kobe Nobis (620 rushing yards, 20 pass receptions) made the offensive all-district team, along with linemen Austin Zaputil and Caleb Vesely. On defense, the Sailors are represented by linemen Ben Sinnott (12 solo tackles for loss, six sacks) and Cannon Butler (12 solo TFLs, five sacks), linebacker Donald Patnode (93.5 tackles) and defensive back Kaden Ludwig (seven interceptions). Columbus’ Ben Trost (31-38 PATs, 4-4 FGs) was selected as the district’s top placekicker.
The Sailors also had Parker Westhoff, Ben Leibold and Joe Dunlay on the second team while Aidan Schmitz and Dallas Westhoff earned honorable mention recognition.
Columbus finished the season 7-2 and narrowly missed the Class 2A playoffs. It was the program’s best win total since the 2010 squad went 8-3.
All-district
OFFENSE
First team — QB:P Matthew Walton (Anamosa), Jeff Carlson (Monticello), Creed Welch (Waukon). RB — Dawson Baures (Waukon), Ray Seidel (Columbus), Kobe Nobis (Columbus), Mac Whelan (N. Fayette Valley). OL: Pryce Hesse (Waukon), Asher Fahey (Waukon), Austin Zaputil (Columbus), Brayden Cleeton (Monticello), Caleb Vesely (Columbus), Tanner Menne (N. Fayette Valley). WR/TE: Dom Robertson (Oelwein), Zac McLean (Anamosa), Michael Sweeney (Waukon), Tyler Luensman (Monticello), Gavin Cooper (Monticello).
DEFENSE
First team — DL: Ben Sinnott (Columbus), Steven Nicolay (Oelwein), Mason Kunkle (Oelwein), Wade Picray (Monticello), Tanner Mitchell (Waukon), Laz Bland (Anamosa), Cannon Butler (Columbus). LB: Brady Sullivan (Waukon), Lake Stahlberg (Monticello), Donald Patnode (Columbus). DB: Tony Wallerich (Monticello), Kaden Ludwig (Columbus), Avery Rochsvold (Waukon), Dom Robertson (Oelwein), Gunner Rodgers (N. Fayette Valley), Brady Behrend (Waukon).
SPECIAL TEAMS
First team — PT: Tony Wallerich (Monticello). PK: Ben Trost (Columbus). KR: Gunner Rodgers (N. Fayette Valley).
SECOND TEAM (area only)
Columbus — Parker Westhoff, Ben Leibold, Joe Dunlay.
North Fayette Valley — Zach Massman, Dylan Muggler, Drew Berger.
Oelwein — Camren Palmer, Ernane da Silva, Dillon Arndt, Gage Voshell.
HONORABLE MENTION (area only)
Columbus — Aidan Schmitz, Dallas Westhoff.
North Fayette Valley — Liam McIntyre, Brooks Hovden.
Oelwein — Blake Smith, Adam Deaner.
Offensive MVP — Dawson Baures (Waukon).
Defensive MVP — Brady Sullivan (Waukon).
Coach of year — Brad Schmit (Columbus).
