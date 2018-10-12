FAYETTE -- For the second time in the last three games, the Waterloo Columbus football team needed a huge defensive stand to win a ball game.
Friday night on the road at North Fayette Valley, the Sailors stopped the TigerHawks with nine seconds remaining to preserve a 35-34 win in a key Class 2A, District 4 battle.
In a back-and-forth melee, Columbus (6-2, 3-1) looked to seal the game with five minutes remaining on a 21-yard touchdown scamper by Kobe Nobis for a 35-26 advantage.
But North Fayette Valley (3-5, 2-2) took advantage of the time remaining and drove 51 yards in nine plays to get within 35-32, then made it a one-point game with two-plus minutes remaining on a two-point conversion.
The Sailors picked up a valuable first down on their next possession, but couldn't get another and gave the ball back to the TigerHawks for one final possession.
"I think my hair will be all gone by the end of this year," Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. "I thought when we made it a two-possession game that we would be good, but they came right back at us. They just chipped away and then came up with a few big pass plays to get the score. We pinned them deep on the last possession, but they came right back at us again."
The Sailors put the Tigerhawks into a fourth-and-19 situation with 13 seconds remaining, and the defense held to secure a hard-fought victory.
"Our kids are so resilient and they fought hard tonight," said Schmit. "They beat a very good team tonight that has a storied program. Bob Lape is a legend and you know you will have a fight when you play them. Their offense gave us fits."
Columbus' offense clicked most of the night with junior back Ray Seidel toting the load with 107 rushing yards.
"It was very tough running against these guys," said Seidel. "We thought we could maybe win by a touchdown or two but they have a great team with a lot of good guys up front. That was sure a long second half and the clock just seemed to run slow. It took forever to get over and it was really a big win for us. Now we need to turn our focus to next week."
The Sailors not only won their sixth game of the season, they did it against a program that has pinned some big losses on Columbus in recent seasons. In fact, the average outcome over the last four meetings was 51-7 in favor of the TigerHawks.
"When you can win big games like this that are close, it will pay dividends in the end," said Schmit.
"We are only guaranteed one more game so we need to prepare for that. We will enjoy this one tonight. We have not fared well against these guys in the past and this one means a lot."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.