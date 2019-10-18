WATERLOO -- Leading rusher Ray Seidel was knocked out of the game in the first quarter.
Running back Kobe Nobis, who scored two early touchdowns, went down in the second quarter.
That didn’t stop Class 2A's No. 7 Waterloo Columbus from earning a pivotal and decisive home victory Friday night at T.J. McLaughlin Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Carter Gallagher passed for a career-best 274 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Sailors to a 41-15 district win over North Fayette Valley.
The Sailors improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in Class 2A District 4. The TigerHawks fell to 4-4, 2-2.
“It was a great performance by our team, especially after our two backs went down,” Columbus coach Brad Schmit said. “We had some young kids step up and that was great to see. It was a total team effort. Our offense moved the ball and our defense did a great job slowing them down.”
Gallagher was superb despite throwing on a blustery night with huge wind gusts. He did most of his damage in the first half, hitting Nobis on screen passes for touchdowns of 23 and 65 yards.
After North Fayette Valley cut the Columbus lead to 14-7 on Trey Darnall’s 25-yard TD run, Gallagher delivered another clutch throw late in the second quarter.
He connected with 6-foot-6 Cannon Butler on a 15-yard scoring strike with just 12 seconds left before halftime.
“My line did a great job protecting me,” Gallagher said. “We work really hard on those screen plays and the timing on those was perfect tonight. And our receivers did a great job – I have some big targets to throw to and it’s tough for teams to defend against them.”
Gallagher’s fourth TD pass came when he found 6-foot-4 Ben Sinnott for a seven-yard score in the third quarter. Sinnott broke loose on a 46-yard scoring run early in the final quarter.
“We wanted to come out and run the ball,” Schmit said. “Carter really bounced back this week. He’s a competitor, and he knows what it takes to execute. Our line did a great job protecting him and he was very efficient throwing the ball.”
Seidel left the game with a shoulder injury in the first quarter before Nobis departed with an ankle injury in the second quarter.
Gallagher actually was knocked out of the game for two plays following a first-half carry where he was slammed to the turf. But he returned and continued his superb play.
Sophomore running back Josh Heine stepped up after Seidel and Nobis were injured, rushing for 64 yards and one score. The powerful Sinnott finished with 87 yards on just five carries. The Sailors rushed for 209 yards.
Sinnott showed off his versatility by also catching six passes for 85 yards.
The Sailors bounced back with an excellent performance after suffering their first loss to No. 1 Waukon the previous week.
“Our kids did a great job of bouncing back against a good football team,” Schmit said. “We showed a lot of character with the way we responded after last week. Our guys are competitors and they were determined to come back strong.”
