VINTON -- Waterloo Columbus rode a strong night from its offense to a 51-33 non-district football victory at Vinton-Shellsburg Friday.
It was the third win in four games for the Sailors, who became the first Columbus team since 2005 to begin a season 3-1.
The Sailors totaled 528 yards on offense and got a big night from Ray Seidel, who ran for 240 yards on just 12 carries with scoring runs of 7, 74, and 13 yards.
“He really stepped it up tonight,” noted Columbus head coach Brad Schmit, “even though he had one carry for 11 yards in the first half. Kobe Nobis has been our regular workhorse, but I decided to use Ray more tonight.”
Columbus came out ready to play and the Sailors stopped the Vikings (0-4) on their two first drives and responded with a pair of touchdowns.
Parker Westhoff hit Cannon Butler with a 17-yard scoring pass on Columbus’ first drive. Westhoff connected with Reed Ulses for a 22-yard score on the next drive.
For the game, Westhoff was 13 of 23 with two interceptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Vinton-Shellsburg’s Will Dudley carried the ball 59 yards on the last play of the opening half to cut the Viking deficit to 17-14 at the half, but they got no closer. Columbus closed out the win with a 20-point fourth quarter.
Caden Ludwig had two of the Sailors' three interceptions and returned one for a 65-yard score. Nobis had the other pick.
Columbus opens district play at Oelwein next Friday.
