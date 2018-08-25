IOWA FALLS — It’s been nine long years since Waterloo Columbus opened the high school football season with a win.
Friday night, the Sailors traveled a long way from home, but the trip to Iowa Falls was well worth it as Columbus posted a 31-14 opening-night victory behind a suffocating defense and a versatile offense.
“This feels so great,” said junior Ben Sinnott, who had a pair of touchdown receptions. “I am so proud of this team and the way they played, and there is more of this to come. I believe our defense is the key to this team and they showed a lot of strength tonight.”
The Sailors struggled on offense over the first 12 minutes, but their defense was there to stifle the Cadets. By the end of the first half, Columbus had allowed just 38 yard passing and one yard on the ground.
The offense put it together in the second quarter, capping two long drives with Parker Westhoff touchdown passes. Kaden Ludwig was on the receiving end of a 43-yard scoring strike, and Westhoff then hit Sinnott from 19 yards out with 45 seconds remaining in the first half.
“That is the biggest difference with this team right now,” Sailors coach Brad Schmit said. “They don’t give up and they respond after getting hit in the mouth. Our defense was dominating. We told Ben (Sinnott) and Cannon (Butler) that they should be unblockable and they were. They made a lot of plays in their backfield.”
Sinnott finished the night with seven tackles and a pair of sacks while Butler picked up six tackles — two for a loss and a sack.
The defense showed a little wear in the second half as the Cadets punched in a pair of TDs, but Columbus had an answer.
Sinnott caught his second touchdown of the game between the two Cadet scores as the game hit a storm delay with 7:20 to play and the Sailors clinging to a 21-14 edge.
“When I got my touchdown there, my quarterback looked right at me and said ‘I’m coming to you,’” Sinnott said. “I just jumped up to get the ball and came down with it. This was just a super big moment for this team.”
Columbus put the game away as Ben Trost nailed a 33-yard field goal when play resumed, then Seidel broke free around the left side and scampered 26 yards for a TD.
The Sailors’ defense shut down the final Cadet drive and got to use their victory formation for the final two plays.
“I credit these guys for coming back after they (Cadets) scored both times,” Schmit said. “Trost’s field goal was a big moment and Ludwig’s interception to set up Seidel’s run was the nail in the coffin. We will enjoy this moment for quite awhile.”
Columbus 31, I.F.-Alden 14
Columbus 0 14 7 10 — 31
Iowa Falls-Alden 0 0 7 7 — 14
Col — Kaden Ludwig 43 pass from Parker Westhoff (Ben Trost kick)
Col — Ben Sinnott 19 pass from Westhoff (Trost kick)
IFA — Karson Sharar 46 pass from Sam Off (Ivan Orozco kick)
Col — Sinnott 18 pass from Westhoff (Trost kick)
IFA — Sharar 20 pass from Off (Orozco kick)
Col — FG Trost 33
Col — Ray Seidel 26 run (Trost kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Col IFA
First downs 11 8
Rushes-yards 31-180 32-29
Passing yards 111 126
Comp-att-int. 6-12-0 7-12-2
Return yards 76 127
Punts-avg. 3-29.0 6-20.5
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-55 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
COLUMBUS — Kobe Nobis 15-96, Donald Patnode 7-25, Parker Westhoff 1-5, Ray Seidel 10-58.
IOWA FALLS-ALDEN — Kyler Hadwiger 13-35, Sam Off 5-54, Magnum Hamilton 10-41, Karson Sharar1-5, Alberto Salmeron 3-4.
Passing
COLUMBUS — Westhoff 6-12-0, 111 yards.
IOWA FALLS-ALDEN—Off 7-10-2, 126 yards, Gunney Stalzer 0-2-0..
Receiving
COLUMBUS — Ludwig 3-49, Cannon Butler 1-25, Ben Sinnott 2-37.
IOWA FALLS-ALDEN — Riley Burke 1-10, Sharar 5-105, Hadwiger 1-11.
