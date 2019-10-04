ANAMOSA -- At face value, Friday's 42-0 victory over Anamosa looks good on paper for the fifth-ranked Waterloo Columbus football team.
However, for a team that will host No. 1-ranked Waukon next week in what is likely a battle for the district title, it didn't look quite as pretty.
"Tonight we had a little trouble with their front seven," said Columbus coach Brad Schmit, whose team became the first Sailor squad since 1988 to start a season 6-0.
"They gave us their best, but our guys were resilient in their task and overcame that start. Our defense played lights out and the offense just continued to chip away at them. When we did get things rolling, you saw how dangerous we can be,"
The Sailors' first two drives netted just four yards, but their defense delivered an early interception by Josh Heine. Three plays later, sophomore quarterback Carter Gallagher connected with Ben Sinnott for a 14-yard pitch-and-catch score.
The defense struck again on the following series with a fumble recovery, and Kobe Nobis broke off a 42-yard scoring run.
"This wasn't really about the defense playing better or the offense struggling," said defensive team captain Cannon Butler. "It is really all about the team. If one unit is struggling the other helps pick them up.
"Our defense was playing well at that point and when you have a great back like Ray Seidel, it is only a matter of time for them to kick in. Ray can find the hole and hit it and make plays. Tonight I think we just got caught up in being on the road and it took a little while for our blood to get warmed up."
You have free articles remaining.
Columbus held the Raiders' ground game to a negative seven yards. Anamosa had 207 passing, but 80 of those yards came late in the game.
After grabbing that 14-0 first-quarter lead, Sinnott bulled through from six yards out and Gallagher bolted 15 yards for a 28-0 halftime lead.
The offense continued to click in the second half with Seidel breaking a pitch off to the left side, and after a crushing block by Butler, going untouched in the end zone to begin the running clock.
Nobis picked up his second score of the game on an eight-yard jaunt to round out the scoring.
"We have been so focused since last year," said Butler. "We have been hitting the weight room and absolutely have utter confidence in each other. Like coach said, we all just need to get on this train and ride."
Next up is a showdown the Sailors have been playing for.
"These kids focused on the Waukon game way back in the summer," said Schmit. "Now it is here and we get to go toe-to-toe with the best team in the state in Class 2A. Waukon is what a good team is all about and if we want to be known as one of the best, we need to play the best tough."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.