Prep football: Class A showdown set for Fairbank

FAIRBANK – A rivalry was born seven years ago and it keeps getting fiercer.
Friday fourth-ranked South Winneshiek of Calmar will travel to face sixth-ranked Wapsie Valley of Fairbank in a Class A showdown that will be the Courier’s Northeast Iowa Game of the Week.
A year ago, South Winneshiek pulled out a thrilling 28-26 overtime victory to improve to 4-2 against Wapsie Valley since the series renewed in 2014.
“We’re pretty good rivals with these guys,” South Winneshiek head coach Jason Ohrt said. “We know what they are going to bring to the table and they know what we are going to bring to the table. This is one of those games we look forward to every year and this year is just as big as any other.”
“The first few years they took it to us pretty good, but we’ve been able to make it a competitive game the last two or three which is what you want, a competitive game,” Wapsie head coach Tony Foster said.
The two teams, both nicknamed the Warriors, come in undefeated and battled tested.
“Both of us have really talented upperclassmen group of kids with a lot of experience and a lot of athleticism,” Ohrt said. “It is going to be a really good game. It’s going to give us a chance to evaluate where we moving forward.”
The principal figures in last season’s overtime game will be focal points in this showdown.
South Winneshiek is led by senior quarterback Jacob Herold, who threw for 237 yards in last season’s game. He is flanked in the backfield by Zach Taylor. The Warriors, however, will look a bit different as they have switched away from a shotgun/spread style of offense to a Flex Bone.
Ohrt made the switch despite the fact Herold passed for 2,562 yards and 21 scores last year while earning all-state honors.
“Our kids have bought in and have done a real good job each week of getting better,” Ohrt said of the new offense. Our timing has improved. Our decision making has improved. We are just getting the ball to a lot of different kids and allowing them to make explosive plays.”
Herold has passed for just 307 yards this season, but has rushed for a team-best 254 and eight scores. Taylor has added 238 rushing yards and three scores for a team that has an average margin of victory of 38 over its last three games. The new offense makes adds a layer of difficulty in preparation says Foster.
“They are running the option offense which is kind of what you see Army or Navy run,” Foster said. “You don’t see it very often, and they have the quarterback that has thrown for more than 3,000 yards the last two seasons now running the ball really well and he can really run.
“So, it is a tough preparation with the fact they have a lot of experience and they have some big ‘mollies’ in the line that you have to deal with as well.”
In Wapsie, Ohrt sees a lot of that concerns him.
It starts with Warrior quarterback Kobe Risse who has already thrown 10 touchdown passes with four different receivers hauling in scoring strikes. But what concerns Ohrt most is Wapsie senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei who has rushed for 568 yards and five scores.
“He’s got it all,” Ohrt said. “He can make you chase him and he can run you over. He is a very talented back so we are going to have our fans full trying to slow him down. Our defense has done a good job against the run this season so they are looking forward to the challenge.”
Foster says it will be imperative for Wapsie to protect Risse and try to create holes to free Sauerbrei.
“If we can protect Kobe, he is going to find somebody open,” Foster said. “We need to run the ball, and South Winn really hasn’t allowed allowed that to happen this season.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!