Prep football: Class A showdown set for Fairbank

The principal figures in last season’s overtime game will be focal points in this showdown.

South Winneshiek is led by senior quarterback Jacob Herold, who threw for 237 yards in last season’s game. He is flanked in the backfield by Zach Taylor. The Warriors, however, will look a bit different as they have switched away from a shotgun/spread style of offense to a Flex Bone.

Ohrt made the switch despite the fact Herold passed for 2,562 yards and 21 scores last year while earning all-state honors.

“Our kids have bought in and have done a real good job each week of getting better,” Ohrt said of the new offense. Our timing has improved. Our decision making has improved. We are just getting the ball to a lot of different kids and allowing them to make explosive plays.”

Herold has passed for just 307 yards this season, but has rushed for a team-best 254 and eight scores. Taylor has added 238 rushing yards and three scores for a team that has an average margin of victory of 38 over its last three games. The new offense makes adds a layer of difficulty in preparation says Foster.