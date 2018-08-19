CEDAR FALLS — There are a lot of things to like on the practice field at Cedar Falls this preseason.
Among approximately 50 players competing for varsity reps are talented returning playmakers on both offense and defense from a 9-2 team that reached the second round of the playoffs.
UNI commit Logan Wolf (quarterback-receiver-return specialist), Iowa commit Jack Campbell (Des Moines Register Elite Team linebacker), Sam Gary (1,800-yard rusher) and Tate Johnson (linebacker) are well-known names.
Most of the offensive line returns in Jackson Leistikow, Justin Campbell and Ben Saak, along with tight end Jackson Frericks.
On the other hand, two areas that will be critical to another successful season are works in progress — the quarterback position and the defensive line.
“We graduated all four starters and a fifth guy who was a rotation guy for us,” head coach Brad Remmert says of his defensive front. “When you’ve got four guys up front that were pretty darned good and three of them are going off to play college ball, that says something about that defensive front.”
It follows that the Tigers have spent some extra time working with candidates to fill those spots this season.
“We are trying to solidify that defensive line,” said Remmert. “We have paid a lot of attention to individual position time during camp. We’ve added a little bit of pre-practice individual time to try to get those kids up to speed.
“I think it’s paying off. They are becoming more of a challenge to block. It hasn’t been a situation where our offensive has just dominated them, so that’s a good sign for everybody. We had some success moving the ball last year with those kids up front on offense.
“Those d-linemen know they’ve got to bring it each play and be super physical to have success against that good o-line group.”
Remmert has two good options battling for the quarterback position in senior Wolf and junior Cael Loecher.
Wolf also continues to get reps as a receiver where he gave Cedar Falls a big-play threat on the outside a year ago with 22 pass receptions for 457 yards and nine touchdowns. He also excelled as a kick returner, averaging 28.2 yards on kickoff runbacks and 17.9 on punt returns with a combined three touchdowns.
“That’s still a work in progress,” said Remmert. “I think getting film one more time (during Friday’s scrimmage) will be helpful determining those reps and how they will be divided or who is going to win the job.”
